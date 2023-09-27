Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that Alicia Goodman has been appointed to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, she will focus on sustaining and evolving the talent and organizational structure to support the future of the business as the leader in safeguarding the global blood supply. Ms. Goodman will also serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“We are excited to welcome Alicia to the Cerus team,” said William “Obi” Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer. “As we advance on key global commercial and pipeline initiatives, our talent, leadership and organization structure across all levels of the organization will be critical to our success. As a leader within the global life sciences sector, Alicia brings a comprehensive human resources work experience that will be immediately applicable to our current business and future product launches.”

Ms. Goodman previously led HR at Aimmune Therapeutics for the last four years, where she drove talent and organizational initiatives supporting the company’s growth strategy, both before and after Aimmune’s acquisition by Nestle Health Science. Prior to Aimmune, she held HR leadership positions with Millendo Therapeutics and Novartis AG, as well as head of her own HR consultancy providing CHRO support to various start-up biotech organizations.

“I am excited to be joining the Cerus team at this point in the Company’s remarkable journey to improve blood safety and availability,” said Ms. Goodman. “Cerus’ unwavering commitment to its mission is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the organization as it builds out the team and talent it needs to maintain its leadership position in the field of transfusion medicine.”

