Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cerus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CERS   US1570851014

CERUS CORPORATION

(CERS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2022-11-02 pm EDT
3.615 USD   -2.03%
02:37pCerus Gets $9.1 Million Funding to Develop Product for Trauma-Related Bleeding
MT
02:35pCerus Gets $9.1 Million Pentagon Contract to Develop LyoCryo
DJ
01:53pCerus Corporation Announces Award of U.S. Department of Defense Funding for Development of Pathogen Reduced, Lyophilized Cryoprecipitate
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cerus Gets $9.1 Million Pentagon Contract to Develop LyoCryo

11/02/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Blood products company Cerus Corp. received a $9.1 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program for development of lyophilized cryoprecipitate, or LyoCryo, to treat bleeding due to trauma.

LyoCryo is intended to have shelf stability and portability, "enabling administration to patients in remote environments with the aim of increasing survival from traumatic injury bleeding."

Cerus said "we believe a product with the ability to deliver important clotting factors in a pathogen reduced, temperature stable format will be an important tool that can be used on the battlefield as well as in rural clinics and other remote areas."

Cerus said LyoCryo builds upon the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation. The company said the contract and associated funding would support the scale-up of manufacturing technology for LyoCryo and developing preliminary data to support a U.S. Food & Drug Administration submission.

Shares were recently at $3.68, down 1 cent.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1434ET

All news about CERUS CORPORATION
02:37pCerus Gets $9.1 Million Funding to Develop Product for Trauma-Related Bleeding
MT
02:35pCerus Gets $9.1 Million Pentagon Contract to Develop LyoCryo
DJ
01:53pCerus Corporation Announces Award of U.S. Department of Defense Funding for Development..
BU
11/01Cerus Corporation Announces Health Canada Approval for INTERCEPT Blood System for Plate..
BU
11/01Cerus Corporation Announces Health Canada Approval for Intercept Blood System for Plate..
CI
10/20Cerus Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
BU
09/26Cerus Corporation Announces Workshop and Abstracts at the 2022 AABB Annual Meeting
BU
08/12Cerus Corporation Acknowledges Growing Monkeypox Outbreak and Public Health Emergency
BU
08/04Cerus : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/04CERUS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 161 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 653 M 653 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CERUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cerus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 9,10 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Mariner Greenman Vice President-Business Development
Kevin Dennis Green Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Daniel N. Swisher Chairman
Laurence M. Corash Chief Scientific Officer
Carol M. Moore Senior VP-Regulatory Affairs, Quality & Clinical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERUS CORPORATION-45.82%653
STRYKER CORPORATION-17.70%83 265
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.13%13 535
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-20.87%10 194
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-16.43%5 541
AXONICS, INC.21.71%3 373