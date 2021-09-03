Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Cerved Group S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CERV   IT0005010423

CERVED GROUP S.P.A.

(CERV)
  Report
Cerved S p A : Castor Bidco raises offer for Italy's Cerved to 10.50 euros per share

09/03/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Financial data and technology firm ION Group's vehicle Castor Bidco said it would raise its bid for Italian credit analysis and management group Cerved Group to 10.50 euros ($12.49) per share, if it acquires over 90% of the total stake.

If the threshold is not met, Castor Bidco will stick to its previous offer of 10.20 euros per Cerved share, it said on Friday.

With the increased offer price, Cerved gains a valuation of 2.05 billion euros, Reuters calculations showed.

($1 = 0.8407 euros) (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 521 M 620 M 620 M
Net income 2021 65,3 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
Net Debt 2021 486 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 1 955 M 2 323 M 2 323 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 767
Free-Float 88,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrea Mignanelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emanuele Bona Chief Financial Officer
Gianandrea de Bernardis Executive Chairman
Fabio Cerchiai Lead Independent Director
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERVED GROUP S.P.A.35.44%2 319
S&P GLOBAL INC.36.71%108 252
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.88%59 340
RELX PLC22.90%58 741
MSCI INC.45.44%53 540
EQUIFAX INC.41.94%33 861