Cerved S p A : Castor Bidco raises offer for Italy's Cerved to 10.50 euros per share

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Financial data and technology firm ION
Group's vehicle Castor Bidco said it would raise its bid for
Italian credit analysis and management group Cerved Group
to 10.50 euros ($12.49) per share, if it acquires over
90% of the total stake.
If the threshold is not met, Castor Bidco will stick to its
previous offer of 10.20 euros per Cerved share, it said on
Friday.
With the increased offer price, Cerved gains a valuation of
2.05 billion euros, Reuters calculations showed.
($1 = 0.8407 euros)
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)