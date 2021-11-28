Cerved S p A : Termination of the employment relationship with a top manager

PRESS RELEASE

TERMINATION OF THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH A TOP MANAGER

San Donato Milanese, 2021 November 28th - Cerved Group S.p.A. (MTA: CERV) (the "Company" or "Cerved Group"), primary operator in Italy in credit risk analysis and credit management announces that Roberto Mancini, Executive Vice President (EVP) Corporate Sales, will leave his 6 year long assignment within the Group to embrace new professional opportunities. The consensual resolution of the employment relation will be effective as of 31 december 2021.

At the proposal of the nomination and remuneration commitee and in application of the company's succession plan, a successor has already been identified. The successor's name will be disclosed as soon as the board of Directors will pass resolution accordingly.

The company expresses its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Mancini for his passion and professionality and wishes all the best for his future successes.

Based on the available information, as of today Mr. Mancini does not hold shares in Cerved Group S.p.A.

***

