    CERV   IT0005010423

CERVED GROUP S.P.A.

(CERV)
  Report
Cerved S p A : Termination of the employment relationship with a top manager

11/28/2021 | 02:30pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

TERMINATION OF THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH A TOP MANAGER

San Donato Milanese, 2021 November 28th - Cerved Group S.p.A. (MTA: CERV) (the "Company" or "Cerved Group"), primary operator in Italy in credit risk analysis and credit management announces that Roberto Mancini, Executive Vice President (EVP) Corporate Sales, will leave his 6 year long assignment within the Group to embrace new professional opportunities. The consensual resolution of the employment relation will be effective as of 31 december 2021.

At the proposal of the nomination and remuneration commitee and in application of the company's succession plan, a successor has already been identified. The successor's name will be disclosed as soon as the board of Directors will pass resolution accordingly.

The company expresses its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Mancini for his passion and professionality and wishes all the best for his future successes.

Based on the available information, as of today Mr. Mancini does not hold shares in Cerved Group S.p.A.

***

Cerved helps companies, banks, institutions and individuals to protect themselves from risk and grow in a sustainable way. Thanks to a unique wealth of data and analytics, it provides clients with digital and artificial intelligence services and platforms to manage risk and support data-driven growth, also involving customised consultancy solutions. Through Cerved Credit Management it helps the financial and real system to dispose of and recover impaired loans. Cerved Rating Agency, one of Europe's leading rating agencies, operates within the group.

***

Contacts:

Cerved Group

Close To Media

Investor Relations

Luca Manzato

+39

335 8484706

ir@cerved.com

Nicola Guglielmi

+39

3666190711

Tel. +39 02 7000 6237

1

Disclaimer

Cerved Information Solutions S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 19:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
