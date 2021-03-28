Cerved S p A : Investor Day 2021 - Transcript

Cerved Group S.P.A.

GIANANDREA EDOARDO DE BERNARDIS: Good afternoon everybody, and thank you for being here today at Cerved's Investor Meeting. It's our third investor meeting after the IPO, following the ones in 2016 and 2018. As you are aware, we were planning to have it almost 1 year ago, but then the emergency, the uncertain scenario suggested us to postpone it, in order to have better visibility of the context. We now have such visibility and we are glad to share our detailed strategy for the business, and our strategic outlook for 2023.

It's an honor, and I am very happy to be here after such a long and interesting history. As you will recall, we refer to the first 2 phases of Cerved as the institutional phase from its foundation in which Cerved was owned by virtually the entire banking system, and then the private equity phase which Cerved was owned first by Bain Capital and Clessidra and then by CVC Capital Partners.

Our third phase as a listed company began in June 2014, with the IPO at the Milan Stock Exchange, with CVC full exit during the course of 2015 when we became a true public company with 100% free float. So I think overall, it has been a long journey and a success story obviously as usual with some ups and downs. This success is summarized in our key figures which you can see on the bottom left on the slide in terms of revenues,

EBITDA, share price, which moved from €5.1 per share to what it is today, and over the period we paid a total of €242 million in dividends in addition to €30 million in buy backs.

2020 numbers were impacted by the COVID pandemic. We were not totally new from that, even if Cerved showed again the resiliency of its business model, compared to other sectors. We were impacted particularly in 2 areas, first of all corporate business in which our client base is largely composed of local SMEs which were literally shut downduring this first lockdown, and then the credit management division which traditionally is a more volatile business, and which additionally suffered from court closures. But on the other hand, the bank related businesses went particularly well, registering record results for the year, and actually demonstrating Cerved's importance for institutional clients.

In these past few months, well before the tender offer, we have prepared and reviewed accordingly to the rapidly changing scenarios our Industrial

Plan for the coming year, which main pillars are; first, strategic refocus on the healthy data intelligence business; second carve out and disposal of the credit management division; third, focus on execution which must make the difference going forward with a strict monitoring on performances versus the set targets. The outcome of this is an ambitious set of guidance targets that our CEO will present to you in a moment, and on which we all commit ourselves.

Credit management has contributed significantly to Cerved's growth in the past, is becoming a key part of our business, becoming the second largest player in the Italian market. Being a much more volatile business, I suffered a lot during the pandemic. Although, we are convinced that it will benefit from attractive tailwinds in the medium to long term due to the new wave of NPLs which is being generated by the COVID pandemic, and which we will discuss in more detail later in this presentation.

As you are well aware, in May the 2019, we began to undertake a strategical view of the credit management, which ultimately resulted in decision…clear decision to refocus our business model on the more precious data intelligence businesses with higher quality, resiliency and stability yet with interesting growth opportunities and excellent cash flow generation capabilities, and consequently more attractive market valuations.

An important part of the decision to refocus on data intelligence was to offer to our investors a pure play in this business and consequently to use the proceeds to further reinforce our balance sheet, our M&A strategy and our capability of offering investors attractive returns. Our refocus on data intelligence business has the key objectives of concentrating all our efforts in order to strengthening organic growth, returning to historic trajectories, improving cash conversion and delivering more bolt-on and even larger scale M&A, also thanks to the exit from credit management.

I also wanted to emphasize how important sustainability is for our company. ESG has a double role in our company, first of all is the adoption of ESG standards for ourselves, and in this respect we are progressively improving our ratings and our adoption of best practice standards. For instance, we have set the whole series of quantitative targets upon which management's short term incentives will be measured

going forward.

The other role is our promotion of a comprehensive set of ESG products and solution for our clients including ratings, data basis, as well as, advisory services in order to become an enabler for our clients, for companies striving to improve their sustainability. We think that since our foundation in 1974 long time ago service has played a key institutional role for all the country, and this goes well beyond providing our data base and data sets and the analysis to banks and corporate.

Our contribution is well defined by our purpose which you can read on the left side of this picture that you know states, we help the country to protect itself from risk and grow in a sustainable way, and we do it by putting information, technology, and talent at the service of people, businesses, banks and institutions.