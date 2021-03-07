Cerved S p A : Italy's Cerved confirms sale talks of its debt collection arm

March 7 (Reuters) - Italian credit group Cerved Group SPA
confirmed sale talks of its debt collection arm in a
statement on Sunday.
The confirmation comes a day after Reuters reported about
the company's advanced discussions with U.S. investment firm
Centerbridge for a deal.
"Cerved Group S.p.A. confirms that negotiations are underway
with private equity firms for the sale of the subsidiary Cerved
Credit Management Group S.r.l," the statement said.
The company did not name any private equity firms involved
in the talks.
Two sources told Reuters on Saturday that Cerved is in
advanced talks with Centerbridge to clinch the long-awaited sale
of its debt collection arm which is valued at about 400 million
euros ($475 million).
Centerbridge is the frontrunner in the discussions and could
clinch a deal in the coming weeks, possibly paving the way to a
full takeover of Milan-listed Cerved which has been on the radar
screen of several heavyweight buyout funds in recent years, the
sources said.
($1 = 0.8391 euros)
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Frances Kerry)