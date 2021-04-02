Cerved S p A : Notice of pubblication of the Annual Report and other documentation

PRESS RELEASE

CERVED GROUP: NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 AND ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, April 2, 2021 - Cerved Group S.p.A. (MTA: CERV) (the "Company" or "Cerved Group"), a leading operator in Italy in credit risk analysis and credit management, announces that:

the 2020 Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2020, the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020, the respective management reports and the certifications referred to in art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (" TUF "), together with the reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors;

154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (" "), together with the reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors; the non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 including the report of the Independent Auditors;

non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 including the report of the Independent Auditors; the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures;

the Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the remuneration paid drawn up pursuant to art. 123-ter of the TUF;

are available to the public at the Company's registered office in Via dell Unione Europea n. 6A / 6B, 20097

San Donato Milanese, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarketSTORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (https://company.cerved.com/it/assieme-degli- azionisti).

Within the terms of the law, the summary statement of the essential data of the latest financial statements of the subsidiaries and associated companies will also be made available to the public at the registered office, in accordance with the provisions of art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code.

Further documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms of the law.

Cerved helps companies, banks, institutions and individuals to protect themselves from risk and grow in a sustainable way. Thanks to a unique wealth of data and analytics, it provides clients with digital and AI services and platforms to manage risk and support data-driven growth, also involving customised consultancy solutions. Through Cerved Credit Management it helps the financial and real system to dispose of and recover impaired loans. Cerved Rating Agency, one of Europe's leading rating agencies, operates within the group.

