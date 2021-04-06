Cerved S p A : Request to integrate the agenda of the shareholders' meeting of Cerved Group S.p.A. pursuant to article 126-bis legislative decree n.58/1998

PRESS RELEASE

REQUEST TO INTEGRATE THE AGENDA OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CERVED GROUP S.P.A. CALLED FOR 27 APRIL 2021 PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 126-bis LEGISLATIVE DECREE n.58/1998

San Donato Milanese, 6 April 2021 - Cerved Group S.p.A. (MTA: CERV) (the "Company" or "Cerved Group"), a leading operator in Italy in credit risk analysis and credit management, announces that it received today a request pursuant to article 126-bisof the Consolidated Law on Finance, from the shareholders Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. ("GMOL") and Centro Istruttorie S.p.A, a 100%-controlledsubsidiary of GMOL, in their capacity as owners of a total of 6,494,321 ordinary shares, representing a stake equal to 3.326% of the Company's share capital, to integrate the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting, called for 27 April 2021 at 11.00 (in single call and with participation exclusively through the designated representative) with the following item:

"Distribution to the Shareholders of an extraordinary dividend of €0.50 (Euro fifty cents) for each outstanding share, out of the available reserves, even in the absence of a distributable profit; inherent and consequent resolutions".

The request for integration of the items on the agenda received by the Company is accompanied by the following proposed resolution:

"1) to approve the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of €0.50 (Euro fifty cents) for each ordinary share in circulation, through the use of available reserves, even in the absence of a distributable profit;

to establish that the payment of the dividend will take place with detachment of the coupon on May 3, 2021, record date May 4, 2021 and payment from May 5, 2021 ".

The Board of Directors of the Company will make the resolutions regarding this request within the terms provided for by applicable regulation.

The documentation relating to the request for integration of the agenda referred to in this press release will be made available within the terms and in the manners prescribed by applicable regulation.

Cerved helps companies, banks, institutions and individuals to protect themselves from risk and grow in a sustainable way. Thanks to a unique wealth of data and analytics, it provides clients with digital and AI services and platforms to manage risk and support data-driven growth, also involving customised consultancy solutions. Through Cerved Credit Management it helps the financial and real system to dispose of and recover impaired loans. Cerved Rating Agency, one of Europe's leading rating agencies, operates within the group.

Contacts: Cerved Group Close To Media Investor Relations Luca Manzato +39 335 8484706 Pietro Masera Nicola Guglielmi +39 3666190711 ir@cerved.com Tel. +39 02 7000 6237

