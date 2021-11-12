Log in
    CERV   IT0005010423

CERVED GROUP S.P.A.

(CERV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/12 11:18:57 am
10.24 EUR   +0.10%
11:06aResults as of September 30th, 2021 - Presentation
PU
11:06aRisultati al 30 settembre 2021 - Presentazione
PU
11/09Notice of pubblication of Shareholders' Meeting documentation
PU
Results as of September 30th, 2021 - Presentation

11/12/2021 | 11:06am EST
Results

to 30 September 2021

November 12th, 2021

Today's Presenters

Andrea Mignanelli

Emanuele Bona

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

11 years at Cerved

10 years of TMT industry experience

Prior experience: Jupiter, McKinsey,

GE

Education: MBA from INSEAD and Corporate Finance degree from Bocconi University

1 year at Cerved

Prior experience: BFF Group (CFO), Apax,

Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey

Education: MBA from the MIT Sloan

School of Management and MSc in

Industrial Engineering from Politecnico di

Torino

2

Agenda

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Business Review
  3. Financial Review

Appendix

  • Details on financials
  • Investor Day - extract
  • ESG committment

Executive Summary

Macro

9M 2021 Financial Results

Shareholder Meetings

Following the recovery in H1 2021, Italian GDP is projected to accelerate significantly starting from Q3 2021, even though some elements of uncertainty remain, mainly related to the risk of a fourth wave that is already manifesting in northern Europe and to the tensions on raw materials

  • shortage of some goods and rising prices - which may slow down economic recovery

Revenues of EUR 361.7m +2.8% vs 9M 2020, +3.1% organic1 Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 149.2m +3.6% vs 9M 2020, +3.6% organic1 Operating Cash Flow of EUR 122.9m, +20.0% vs 9M 2020

Adjusted Net Income post minorities of EUR 75.1m +10.5% vs 9M 2020 Leverage of 2.5x LTM proforma Adjusted EBITDA

Shareholders' Meeting called for 25 November 2021 to deliberate on the reduction of the minimum number of directors, the appointment of a new board of directors and the distribution an extraordinary dividend of Euro 0.50 (fifty cents) for each outstanding share

Shareholders' Meeting called for 11 February 2022 to vote on the merger of Cerved Group SpA into Castor Bidco SpA for the purpose of the delisting

Public Tender

Upon termination of the Public Tender Offer on 9 September 2021, Castor Bidco reached a

Offer

stake of 78.9%, subsequently increased to 89.4% as of 5 November 2021

1) Calculated by comparing 2021 actual vs 2020 pro-forma figures. Organic growth based on divisional results, excluding €1.5m of capital gain in Q3 2020 from the disposal of the historical office in Turin

4

Consistent Growth and Cash Flow Generation

% / %

Total CAGR% /

Organic Growth %

Revenues (€m)

Consistent Growth

+6.9%/ +3.5%

CAGR '12-'20

Growth %

521

9M 21/19

+0.2%

458

488

9M 21/20

+2.8%

353 377

401

394

361 352362

313 331

291

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020

9M

9M

9M

19

20

21

Not restated

Application of IFRS

9, 15, 16

Adjusted EBITDA1 (€m)

Sustainable profitability

+4.6%/ +2.5%

CAGR '12-'20

237

Growth %

213

204

9M 21/19

-7.2%

180187

186

9M 21/20

+3.6

171

145152160

161

144149

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020

9M

9M

9M

19

20

21

Not restated

Application of IFRS

9, 15, 16

Operating Cash Flow (€m)

High cash flow generation

+2.8%

CAGR '12-'20

Growth %

160158

9M 21/19

+0.7%

9M 21/20

+20.0%

144143143

139

126136

122

123

111108

102

Not restated

Application of IFRS

9, 15, 16

1) 2017 Adj. EBITDA includes €4.0m adjustment for IFRS 16

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cerved Information Solutions S.p.A. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
