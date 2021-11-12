Risultati al 30 settembre 2021 - Presentazione

Following the recovery in H1 2021, Italian GDP is projected to accelerate significantly starting from Q3 2021, even though some elements of uncertainty remain, mainly related to the risk of a fourth wave that is already manifesting in northern Europe and to the tensions on raw materials

shortage of some goods and rising prices - which may slow down economic recovery

Revenues of EUR 361.7m +2.8% vs 9M 2020, +3.1% organic1 Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 149.2m +3.6% vs 9M 2020, +3.6% organic1 Operating Cash Flow of EUR 122.9m, +20.0% vs 9M 2020

Adjusted Net Income post minorities of EUR 75.1m +10.5% vs 9M 2020 Leverage of 2.5x LTM proforma Adjusted EBITDA

Shareholders' Meeting called for 25 November 2021 to deliberate on the reduction of the minimum number of directors, the appointment of a new board of directors and the distribution an extraordinary dividend of Euro 0.50 (fifty cents) for each outstanding share

Shareholders' Meeting called for 11 February 2022 to vote on the merger of Cerved Group SpA into Castor Bidco SpA for the purpose of the delisting