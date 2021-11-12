Risultati al 30 settembre 2021 - Presentazione

Education: MBA from INSEAD and Corporate Finance degree from Bocconi University
1 year at Cerved
Prior experience: BFF Group (CFO), Apax,
Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey
Education: MBA from the MIT Sloan
School of Management and MSc in
Industrial Engineering from Politecnico di
Torino
Agenda
Executive Summary
Business Review
Financial Review
Appendix
Details on financials
Investor Day - extract
ESG committment
Executive Summary
Macro
9M 2021 Financial Results
Shareholder Meetings
Following the recovery in H1 2021, Italian GDP is projected to accelerate significantly starting from Q3 2021, even though some elements of uncertainty remain, mainly related to the risk of a fourth wave that is already manifesting in northern Europe and to the tensions on raw materials
shortage of some goods and rising prices - which may slow down economic recovery
Revenues of EUR 361.7m +2.8% vs 9M 2020, +3.1% organic1Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 149.2m +3.6% vs 9M 2020, +3.6% organic1Operating Cash Flow of EUR 122.9m, +20.0% vs 9M 2020
Adjusted Net Income post minorities of EUR 75.1m +10.5% vs 9M 2020 Leverage of 2.5x LTM proforma Adjusted EBITDA
Shareholders' Meeting called for 25 November 2021 to deliberate on the reduction of the minimum number of directors, the appointment of a new board of directors and the distribution an extraordinary dividend of Euro 0.50 (fifty cents) for each outstanding share
Shareholders' Meeting called for 11 February 2022 to vote on the merger of Cerved Group SpA into Castor Bidco SpA for the purpose of the delisting
Public Tender
Upon termination of the Public Tender Offer on 9 September 2021, Castor Bidco reached a
Offer
stake of 78.9%, subsequently increased to 89.4% as of 5 November 2021
1) Calculated by comparing 2021 actual vs 2020 pro-forma figures. Organic growth based on divisional results, excluding €1.5m of capital gain in Q3 2020 from the disposal of the historical office in Turin
Consistent Growth and Cash Flow Generation
% / %
Total CAGR% /
Organic Growth %
Revenues (€m)
Consistent Growth
+6.9%/ +3.5%
CAGR '12-'20
Growth %
521
9M 21/19
+0.2%
458
488
9M 21/20
+2.8%
353 377
401
394
361 352362
313 331
291
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020
9M
9M
9M
19
20
21
Not restated
Application of IFRS
9, 15, 16
Adjusted EBITDA1 (€m)
Sustainable profitability
+4.6%/ +2.5%
CAGR '12-'20
237
Growth %
213
204
9M 21/19
-7.2%
180187
186
9M 21/20
+3.6
171
145152160
161
144149
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020
9M
9M
9M
19
20
21
Not restated
Application of IFRS
9, 15, 16
Operating Cash Flow (€m)
High cash flow generation
+2.8%
CAGR '12-'20
Growth %
160158
9M 21/19
+0.7%
9M 21/20
+20.0%
144143143
139
126136
122
123
111108
102
Not restated
Application of IFRS
9, 15, 16
1) 2017 Adj. EBITDA includes €4.0m adjustment for IFRS 16
