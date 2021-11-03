Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Cerved Group S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CERV   IT0005010423

CERVED GROUP S.P.A.

(CERV)
  Report
The Executive Chairman renounces the powers and management delegations

11/03/2021 | 03:02am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN RENOUNCES THE POWERS AND MANAGEMENT DELEGATIONS

San Donato Milanese, 2 November, 2021 - We inform that, during today's board meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ing. Gianandrea De Bernardis, renounced the powers and management delegations granted to him by the Administrative Body on April 19, 2019, with the exception of those connected to the ownership and management of the license pursuant to art. 134 of the Consolidated Law on Public Security (which therefore remain confirmed to the President Ing. De Bernardis pending the transfer of the aforementioned license).

The waiver was motivated with the intention of facilitating the corporate governance reorganization, contributing to a smooth handover, resulting from the acquisition of the majority of the share capital of Cerved Group S.p.A. by Castor Bidco S.p.A. which today holds 89.4% of the share capital.

***

Cerved helps companies, banks, institutions and individuals to protect themselves from risk and grow in a sustainable way. Thanks to a unique wealth of data and analytics, it provides clients with digital and artificial intelligence services and platforms to manage risk and support data-driven growth, also involving customised consultancy solutions. Through Cerved Credit Management it helps the financial and real system to dispose of and recover impaired loans. Cerved Rating Agency, one of Europe's leading rating agencies, operates within the group.

***

Contacts:

Cerved Group

Close To Media

Investor Relations

Luca Manzato

+39

335 8484706

ir@cerved.com

Nicola Guglielmi

+39

3666190711

Tel. +39 02 7000 6237

1

Disclaimer

Cerved Information Solutions S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
