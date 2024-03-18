Item 5.08Shareholder Director Nominations

Annual Stockholders' Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of CervoMed Inc. (the "Company") has established June 14, 2024, as the date of the Company's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Additional details regarding the Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually by means of remote communication, will be disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

As the Company did not hold an annual meeting of stockholders in 2023, stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal, including nominations of persons for election to the Board and proposals under Rule 14a-8, considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting must deliver such proposal by email to the Corporate Secretary at info@cervomed.com, on or before the close of business on April 1, 2024. To be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, any such proposal must meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the SEC and the Company's bylaws, as amended.