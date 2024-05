CES Energy Solutions Corp. is a Canada-based provider of consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. Its core businesses include drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals. Its drilling fluids business operates throughout North America. Its production specialty chemicals business operates in the United States and in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), with an emphasis on servicing the oil and natural gas liquids resource plays. The Company provides environmental and drilling fluids waste disposal services to operators active in the WCSB through its Clear Environmental Solutions (Clear) division. It provides trucks and trailers specifically designed to transport drilling fluids to operators active in the WCSB through its Equal Transport (Equal) division.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment