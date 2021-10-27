Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/26
25 BRL   +0.28%
09:38a3Q21 Presentation
PU
07:08aItr/dfp 3q21
PU
10/26Earnings Releases 3Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

3Q21 Presentation

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q21 RESULTS

PRESENTATION

Disclaimer

  • The summary statements contained in this document have a certaindegree of riskand uncertainty relating to business prospects, financial, strategic and economic projections, among others, and such information is based on assumptions, data and expectations that, although considered by the Company, may not be accurate, materializeor be under the Company´s control. Due to these factors, the actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by this material.
  • The Company does not guarantee, in any form or to any extent, that the trends herein disclosed shall be confirmed. The information and opinions contained in this presentation should not be considered as a recommendation for investment,

which should not be based solely on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the Company's representatives, advisors or related parties shall be liable for any losses that may arise from the use, or the informationcontained in this material.

Agenda

3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

CONTINGENCIES

ENERGY MARKET &

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

PENSION PLAN: VIVEST

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

REORGANIZATION PROPOSAL

CLOSING REMARKS

3

3Q21Highlights

HYDROLOGY

  • GSF worsening: 66% in 3Q20 vs. 51% in 3Q21
  • Signs of inflow improvement in the beginning of the 4Q21
  • Concession extension for Porto Primavera (7 years) and Paraibuna (15 months)

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

  • 2021 energy balance exposure equalized with an average price of contracts of BRL 243/MWh and current 2022 exposure also equalized
  • CESP advanced in the contracted level of the portfolio and costumer base diversification, with energy sales in the free market between 2024 and 2026, with an average price of BRL 172/MWh

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1)of BRL143 million in 3Q21
  • Operational cash generation, after debt services, of BRL152 million, with a cash conversion ratio(2)of 106% in 3Q21
  • Total contingent liability reductions of BRL1.5 billion(3)in 2Q21 compared to previous quarter, notably with the settlement of the potters of the city of Panorama

VIVEST

  • Approval of the migration proposal by PREVIC in August 2022
  • Start of the roadshow with beneficiaries
  • Expected migration completion in February 2022

Notes: (1) Adjusted EBITDA excludes allowance for litigation, write-offs of judicial deposits and the GSF renegotiation net of impairment.; (2) Cash conversion ratio = Operational cash flow after debt service / Adjusted EBITDA; (3) After monetary adjustment

4

Agenda

3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

CONTINGENCIES

ENERGY MARKET &

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

PENSION PLAN: VIVEST

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

REORGANIZATION PROPOSAL

CLOSING REMARKS

5

Attachments

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 089 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2021 189 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 436 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,1x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 8 140 M 1 458 M 1 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25,00 BRL
Average target price 30,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Antonio Bertoncini CEO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Antônio de Jesus Chief Financial Officer
Fábio Rogério Zanfelice Chairman
Iara Pasian Independent Director
Felipe Dutra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO-13.70%1 458
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.10.44%75 389
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.3.86%26 372
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.55.38%19 542
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-13.01%7 262
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.48.76%5 506