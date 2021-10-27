3Q21 Presentation

Disclaimer

The summary statements contained in this document have a certain degree of risk and uncertainty relating to business prospects, financial, strategic and economic projections, among others, and such information is based on assumptions, data and expectations that, although considered by the Company, may not be accurate, materialize or be under the Company´s control. Due to these factors, the actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by this material.

which should not be based solely on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the Company's representatives, advisors or related parties shall be liable for any losses that may arise from the use, or the informationcontained in this material.