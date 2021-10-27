3Q21 Presentation

The summary statements contained in this document have a certaindegree of riskand uncertainty relating to business prospects, financial, strategic and economic projections, among others, and such information is based on assumptions, data and expectations that, although considered by the Company, may not be accurate, materializeor be under the Company´s control. Due to these factors, the actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by this material.
The Company does not guarantee, in any form or to any extent, that the trends herein disclosed shall be confirmed. The information and opinions contained in this presentation should not be considered as a recommendation for investment,
which should not be based solely on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the Company's representatives, advisors or related parties shall be liable for any losses that may arise from the use, or the informationcontained in this material.
Agenda
3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS
CONTINGENCIES
ENERGY MARKET &
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
PENSION PLAN: VIVEST
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
REORGANIZATION PROPOSAL
CLOSING REMARKS
3
3Q21Highlights
HYDROLOGY
GSF worsening: 66% in 3Q20 vs. 51% in 3Q21
Signs of inflow improvement in the beginning of the 4Q21
Concession extension for Porto Primavera (7 years) and Paraibuna (15 months)
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
2021 energy balance exposure equalized with an average price of contracts of BRL 243/MWh and current 2022 exposure also equalized
CESP advanced in the contracted level of the portfolio and costumer base diversification, with energy sales in the free market between 2024 and 2026, with an average price of BRL 172/MWh
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Adjusted EBITDA(1)of BRL143 million in 3Q21
Operational cash generation, after debt services, of BRL152 million, with a cash conversion ratio(2)of 106% in 3Q21
Total contingent liability reductions of BRL1.5 billion(3)in 2Q21 compared to previous quarter, notably with the settlement of the potters of the city of Panorama
VIVEST
Approval of the migration proposal by PREVIC in August 2022
Start of the roadshow with beneficiaries
Expected migration completion in February 2022
Notes: (1) Adjusted EBITDA excludes allowance for litigation, write-offs of judicial deposits and the GSF renegotiation net of impairment.; (2) Cash conversion ratio = Operational cash flow after debt service / Adjusted EBITDA; (3) After monetary adjustment
CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:11 UTC.