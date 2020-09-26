Angry but determined: Portuguese workers protest for better wages amid pandemic

LISBON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers gathered in
cities and towns across Portugal on Saturday demanding higher
wages and more government action to protect jobs threatened by
the coronavirus pandemic.
During the peaceful protests, organised by Portugal's
biggest umbrella union, the CGTP, workers wearing masks and
keeping a safe distance urged the country's Socialist government
to raise the national minimum wage to 850 euros from the current
635 euros, the lowest in western Europe.
"Workers' rights are increasingly being stolen," said
Anabela Vogado, from trade union CESP, as she marched to
Lisbon's main square. "The fear of the pandemic cannot take our
rights away."
Unemployment in Portugal rose above 400,000 in August,
according to the latest data, and is up more than a third on the
same period last year.
In the southern Algarve region, which relies heavily on
tourism, the number of people registered as unemployed soared
177% in August compared to a year ago.
"Why is there so much money to support (companies) with
investments and moratoriums and then there is no political
courage to stop the workers from being fired?," said worker Luis
Batista, who was visibly angry.
The government, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, has
introduced several measures to help businesses weather the
coronavirus pandemic, including state-backed loans and delaying
some tax payments.
It has also introduced a furlough scheme, allowing firms to
temporarily suspend jobs or reduce working hours instead of
firing workers. But those at Saturday's protests believe the
measures were not enough.
"Our government mostly supports companies and forgets about
the workers," said glassmaker Pedro Milheiro, who had joined the
protest in Lisbon to express his frustration. "More support is
needed."
