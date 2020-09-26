Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angry but determined: Portuguese workers protest for better wages amid pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

LISBON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers gathered in cities and towns across Portugal on Saturday demanding higher wages and more government action to protect jobs threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the peaceful protests, organised by Portugal's biggest umbrella union, the CGTP, workers wearing masks and keeping a safe distance urged the country's Socialist government to raise the national minimum wage to 850 euros from the current 635 euros, the lowest in western Europe.

"Workers' rights are increasingly being stolen," said Anabela Vogado, from trade union CESP, as she marched to Lisbon's main square. "The fear of the pandemic cannot take our rights away."

Unemployment in Portugal rose above 400,000 in August, according to the latest data, and is up more than a third on the same period last year.

In the southern Algarve region, which relies heavily on tourism, the number of people registered as unemployed soared 177% in August compared to a year ago.

"Why is there so much money to support (companies) with investments and moratoriums and then there is no political courage to stop the workers from being fired?," said worker Luis Batista, who was visibly angry.

The government, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, has introduced several measures to help businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic, including state-backed loans and delaying some tax payments.

It has also introduced a furlough scheme, allowing firms to temporarily suspend jobs or reduce working hours instead of firing workers. But those at Saturday's protests believe the measures were not enough.

"Our government mostly supports companies and forgets about the workers," said glassmaker Pedro Milheiro, who had joined the protest in Lisbon to express his frustration. "More support is needed." (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira; Editing by Christina Fincher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
09/16CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Transcript Conference Call 2Q20
PU
08/14CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Fato Relevante - 12ª Emissão de Debênture..
PU
08/14CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Material Fact - 12th Issue of Debentures
PU
08/03CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Notice to the Market - Decrease in MS Par..
PU
04/03CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO P : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/12CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO P : annual earnings release
2019CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO P : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO P : 1st quarter results
CO
2019CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 809 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2020 318 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
Net Debt 2020 834 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 10 006 M 1 796 M 1 803 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,81 BRL
Last Close Price 29,43 BRL
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Antonio Bertoncini CEO & Investor Relations Officer
Fábio Rogério Zanfelice Chairman
Marcelo Antônio de Jesus Chief Financial Officer
Paulo Sérgio Cordeiro Novais Director
Raul Almeida Cadena Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO-7.86%1 796
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.61%60 810
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.29.71%13 804
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-4.74%10 605
NORTHLAND POWER INC.45.96%5 969
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.25.92%4 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group