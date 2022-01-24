CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Evaluation Report - art.264

Strictly confidential VTRM Energia Participações S.A. January 19, 2022 Av. Dra. Ruth Cardoso, 8.501 - 2º andar Pinheiros - São Paulo, SP CEP: 05425-070 - Brazil

Assessment of Shareholders' Equity at market prices of VTRM Energia Participações S.A. and Companhia Energética de São Paulo S.A.

As requested by you, Ernst & Young Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. ("EY") presents the assessment report ("Report") of the Shareholders' Equity at market prices ("PLA") of Companhia Energética de São Paulo ("CESP") and VTRM Energia Participações S.A. ("VTRM") - including among its subsidiary Votorantim Geração de Energia S.A. ("VGE"), (CESP and VTRM collectively hereinafter referred to as "Companies"), on the base date of September 30, 2021 ("base date").

We understand that the Management of VTRM ("Management") will use this Report as a subsidy to the Companies' shareholders in the approval of the Corporate Reorganization Proposal, described in a Material Fact published by CESP on October 18, 2021 ("Material Fact"), regarding the Merger of around 60% of the shares issued by CESP currently not belonging to VTRM, by VTRM ("Transaction CESP").

As described in the Material Fact, the exchange ratio of the merged shares issued by CESP for new shares issued by VTRM will be freely negotiated between VTRM and the special independent committee ("Independent Committee") set by CESP as per and for the purposes of CVM Guidance Opinion 35, of September 1, 2008 ("Opinion 35"). Besides the other information provided to the Independent Committee and the shareholders of the Companies, and as provided for in Articles 252 and 264 of Law 6404/76 ("Corporate Law"), this Report will be presented to calculate the replacement ratio compared to that proposed by the Management.

We emphasize that our work should not be considered as a fairness opinion, or as an advice or recommendation for carrying out any transaction involving the capital of CESP or VTRM, or on the conditions that an eventual transaction may occur, or even used to financing or fundraising, or for any other purpose, except compliance with the Brazilian Corporate Law. We understand that the final decision on the occurrence and conditions of an eventual restructuring of the Companies is the exclusive responsibility of the Management and shareholders of VTRM and CESP.

It should be noted that the data provided by the Management were considered and assumed as reliable. We did not investigate independently, and no audit process was applied to the financial information of CESP and VTRM provided to us. EY had access to the information it deemed necessary, besides carrying out the analyzes it deemed appropriate, and considers that the information and analyzes used to prepare this Report are consistent. As mentioned in our agreement, our analysis is subject to the general limitations described in this Report.

We assume that Management has consistently analyzed the factors that may affect the results presented, as well as has not omitted any relevant information, which could significantly impact the conclusions of our work.

We appreciate the opportunity and make ourselves available for any questions or additional clarification. Kind Regards,