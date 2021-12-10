Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
  Report
CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Material Fact - Final transaction Approval by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE)

12/10/2021 | 04:23pm EST
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly Listed Company

Taxpayer Identification Number CNPJ 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35300011996 | CVM (Brazilian Securities & Exchange Commission) 2577

MATERIAL FACT

Final Transaction Approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE)

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("CESP" or "Company"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6.404/76 ("Corporation Law") and CVM Resolution 44/21, in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on November 24th, 2021, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that on December 09th, 2021, the approval of the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE of the Merger Case No. 08700.005947/2021-64, related to the proposed corporate reorganization intended by its indirect controlling shareholders Votorantim S.A. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as disclosed in the Material Fact dated October 18, 2021 ("Reorganization" or "Proposal"), became final and definitive after the expiration of the 15-day waiting period counted as of the publication of such decision in the Federal Official Gazette.

With that, the precedent condition regarding CADE's approval was obtained, remaining pending, the approval by the antitrust authorities of the European Union and Turkey, as previous disclosed.

The Company informs and reiterate that the Independent Committee, elected by the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to the Material Fact published on October 21, 2021, continues to conduct its analysis of the terms of the Proposal received. If the Proposal is approved by the Company's management, it will be timely submitted to the deliberation of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CESP, pursuant to the applicable legislation.

The Company informs that will keep its shareholders and the market in general updated about the relevant developments regarding the Reorganization.

São Paulo, December 10, 2021.

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:22:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
