CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to Shareholders - Distribution of Interest on Equity

12/16/2020 | 05:39pm EST
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company") hereby notifies its shareholders and the market in general that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, the proposal for the distribution of interest on equity was approved by Company, attributable to the mandatory minimum dividend, related to the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2020.

The resolution provides for the distribution of interest on equity in the gross amount of BRL 150,000,563.58 (one hundred and fifty million, five hundred and sixty-three reais and fifty-eight cents). The value per share is described in the table below, excluding treasury shares at the time the distribution was declared.:

Gross Value

Net Value

(BRL/share)

(BRL/share)

Immune or exempt shareholders

Taxed Shareholders

Common share (CESP3)

0.42648549

0.362512667

Preferred share A (CESP5)

1.82454519

1.550863412

Preferred share B (CESP6)

0.42648549

0.362512667

The gross amount to be paid as interest on equity is subject to withholding tax of fifteen percent (15%), in compliance with the laws in force, except for shareholders who prove their exemption from said withholding tax or shareholders domiciled in countries or jurisdictions whose legislation establishes a different tax rate.

This interest on equity amount will be imputed to the mandatory minimum dividends for the fiscal year 2020, which will be approved at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled for March 29, 2021.

Please find below additional information on the topic:

  1. The persons registered as shareholders of the Company on the base date December 21, 2020 will be entitled to the interest on equity declared, subject to any trading carried out up to and including that date.
  2. The Company's shares will be traded ex- interest on equity as of and December 22, 2020.
  3. The payment of interest on own equity will be made in the fiscal year 2021, based on data coinciding with the next dividend payment, to be defined by the Shareholders' Meeting and duly communicated to the market and will not be subject to any monetary restatement.

São Paulo, December 16, 2020.

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
