CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to the Market - Aquisition of Oceana's Participation

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78
NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company,"), in compliance with the provisions of Paragraph 6 of article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that:
The Company received a letter, attached here (in Portuguese), sent by OCEANA INVESTIMENTOS ADMINISTRADORA DE CARTEIRA DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA. ("Oceana"), registered with CNPJ/MF under nº 09.326.542/0001-23, informing that funds managed by Oceana acquired shares issued by the Company and now hold 10,723,817 class B preferred shares (CESP6), which correspond to 5.08% of the class B preferred shares issued by the Company.
Oceana also informed that this operation does not aim to change the composition of the control or the administrative structure of the Company.
São Paulo, March 16, 2022
Mario Bertoncini
Diretor Presidente e de Relações com Investidores
