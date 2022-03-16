Log in
    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to the Market - Aquisition of Oceana's Participation

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company,"), in compliance with the provisions of Paragraph 6 of article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that:

The Company received a letter, attached here (in Portuguese), sent by OCEANA INVESTIMENTOS ADMINISTRADORA DE CARTEIRA DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA. ("Oceana"), registered with CNPJ/MF under nº 09.326.542/0001-23, informing that funds managed by Oceana acquired shares issued by the Company and now hold 10,723,817 class B preferred shares (CESP6), which correspond to 5.08% of the class B preferred shares issued by the Company.

Oceana also informed that this operation does not aim to change the composition of the control or the administrative structure of the Company.

São Paulo, March 16, 2022

Mario Bertoncini

Diretor Presidente e de Relações com Investidores

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 110 M 413 M 413 M
Net income 2021 346 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 574 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 6,35%
Capitalization 7 355 M 1 439 M 1 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float -
Chart CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,50 BRL
Average target price 29,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Antonio Bertoncini CEO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Antônio de Jesus Chief Financial Officer
Fábio Rogério Zanfelice Chairman
Felipe Dutra Independent Director
Sergio Ricardo Romani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO4.60%1 432
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-1.41%75 491
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.1.19%23 307
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-11.38%15 905
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.9.01%7 349