    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to the Market - Porto Primavera HPP's Concession Extension

09/17/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company" or "CESP") (B3: CESP3, CESP5, CESP6), in addition to the Notice to the Market published on February 12, 2021 ("02/12 Notice"), hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that:

By the terms of the Resolution no. 2,932 of September 14, 2021, published on the Union Official Journal on September 17, 2021, the Brazilian National Agency of Electrical Energy ("ANEEL" or "Agency") approved the extension terms of the hydroelectric plants participants of the Energy Reallocation Mechanism ("MRE") detailed in resolution's appendix, according to the calculation of the Energy Trading Chamber ("CCEE"), as prescribed in Resolution no. 895/2020 and in the Federal Law no. 14,182/2021, which include among them the Porto Primavera HPP ("Porto Primavera HPP" or "Power Plant"), of which the Company have the concession rights.

The extension term approved by the Agency for the Power Plant is 2,555 days (7 years), which is the cap established by the Federal Law no. 14,052/2020 and means that the Power Plant will be operated by CESP until April 13, 2056. With the approval of the terms, the generators have a period of 60 (sixty) days to express to the Agency their adhesion and compliance with the conditions. CESP has already started the process for Porto Primavera HPP.

Finally, it is important to note that the Company is not a party to any lawsuit on the subject and does not owe any amounts related to hydrological risk, with enforceability suspended under the scope of the financial settlement of CCEE, and that the option for renegotiation does not depend on any cash expenditure or payment of a premium.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed of relevant subsequent events.

São Paulo, September 17, 2021.

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
