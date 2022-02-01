Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
  Report
CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to the Market - Reduction of Truxt's Participation

02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company,"), in compliance with the provisions of article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that:

The Company received a letter today, attached here (in Portuguese), from TRUXT Investimentos Ltda. ("Truxt"), registered with CNPJ/MF under nº 23.890.968/0001-36, informing that it reduced its participation in the class B preferred shares issued by the Company and now hold 9,207,416 class B preferred shares, which correspond to 4.36% of the class B preferred shares issued by the Company.

Truxt also informed that the negotiations do not aim to change the composition of the control or the administrative structure of the Company and that no contracts or agreements, that regulate the exercise of voting rights, or the negotiation of securities issued by the Company, were signed.

São Paulo, February 01, 2022

Mario Bertoncini

Diretor Presidente e de Relações com Investidores

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
