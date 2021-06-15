Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : 06.14.2021 - Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

06/15/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ [Corporate Tax Number] No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE [Company Register Identification Number] 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code: 00257-7

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 14, 2021

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: Held on June 14, 2021, at 5:30 P.M., by conference
    call.
  2. CALL NOTICE: The members of the Board of Directors were duly convened pursuant to Article 14, 1st Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws.
  3. QUORUM: All the members of the Company's Board of Directors were in attendance, namely: Fabio Rogério Zanfelice, Glaisy Peres Domingues, Ricardo Szlejf, Sergio Ricardo Romani, Beatrice Cristina de Athayde Arfelli Meyer, Mauro Eduardo Guizeline, Frederico Ferreira Sarmento and Felipe Dutra Cançado, via conference call, pursuant to Art. 14, 3rd Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws.
  4. PRESIDING BOARD: The works were presided by Mr. Fabio Rogério Zanfelice and Mr. Mauro Mitsuru Nakamura served as the secretary.
  5. AGENDA: The members of the Company's Board of Directors were gathered to examine, discuss, and deliberate on the following agenda: (i) Water Emergency - Paraná River 2021.
  6. RESOLUTIONS: After discussing the matters included in the agenda, the members of the Company's Board of Directors present deliberated, unanimously and without any reservations, on the following:

6.1. To comply, as the duty of the Company, with the determinations of the Public Power that, by a set of legal orders, with emphasis on, but not limited to, Ordinance No. 524 of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, published on June 11, 2021 and according to the Work Plan approved by IBAMA - Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources on June 11, 2021 (Meeting Memory N. 47/2021 - COHID/CGTEF/DILIC - SEI 10153563), the immediate start of testing for minimum flow rate reduction practiced at the Porto Primavera Hydroelectric Power Plant ("Porto Primavera HPP") until the flow rate of 2,700m3/s is reached, as determined by the above-mentioned regulations, until the date of July 1st, 2021, with the goal of preserving the water level of the reservoirs in the Paraná River basin region, in accordance with the material presented at the meeting, which, initialed and signed by the board, is filed at the Company's headquarters.

6.1.1. This deliberation meets the Company's premises of respecting the prevalence of the public interest, the ESG practices, the best Governance, and the current laws; as well as the set of existing normative acts and water emergency alerts already issued, which give

publicity and notoriety to the severe water scarcity experienced not only in the Paraná River Basin, where the Porto Primavera UHE is located, but also nationwide.

7. CLOSING: As there was nothing more to be discussed, the meeting was closed, from which were drawn the minutes, which, read and checked, were signed by the Directors present. Board: Fabio Rogério Zanfelice - Chairman; Mauro Mitsuru Nakamura - Secretary. Directors: Fabio Rogério Zanfelice, Glaisy Peres Domingues, Ricardo Szlejf, Sergio Ricardo Romani, Beatrice Cristina de Athayde Arfelli Meyer, Mauro Eduardo Guizeline, Frederico Ferreira Sarmento and Felipe Dutra Cançado. Matches the original drawn up in its own book.

São Paulo, June 14, 2021.

[Digitally signed document with ICP-Brasil digital certification]

________________________________

____________________________________

Fabio Rogério Zanfelice

Mauro Mitsuru Nakamura

President

Secretary

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
03:42pCESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : 06.14.2021 - Minutes of the Board of Dire..
PU
06/14CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Notice to the Market - Minimum Flow Reduc..
PU
05/11CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Notice to the Market - Decrease in Oceana..
PU
04/28CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : 1Q21 Presentation
PU
04/27CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting - 0..
PU
04/27CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Earnings Releases 1Q21
PU
04/27CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Itr/dfp 1q21
PU
04/27CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SÃO PAU : Material Fact - Três Irmãos Lawsuit
PU
04/27CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO P : 1st quarter report
CO
04/15NOTICE TO THE MARKET : Três Irmãos Lawsuit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 977 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2021 341 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 551 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 8 502 M 1 672 M 1 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,09x
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,80 BRL
Last Close Price 24,40 BRL
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario Antonio Bertoncini CEO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Antônio de Jesus Chief Financial Officer
Fábio Rogério Zanfelice Chairman
Iara Pasian Independent Director
Felipe Dutra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO-15.77%1 679
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.7.99%73 541
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-14.91%22 596
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.29.37%16 233
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-8.36%7 767
SCATEC ASA-31.52%4 465