CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : 06.14.2021 - Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ [Corporate Tax Number] No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE [Company Register Identification Number] 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code: 00257-7

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 14, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE : Held on June 14, 2021, at 5:30 P.M., by conference

call. CALL NOTICE : The members of the Board of Directors were duly convened pursuant to Article 14, 1 st Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws. QUORUM : All the members of the Company's Board of Directors were in attendance, namely: Fabio Rogério Zanfelice, Glaisy Peres Domingues, Ricardo Szlejf, Sergio Ricardo Romani, Beatrice Cristina de Athayde Arfelli Meyer, Mauro Eduardo Guizeline, Frederico Ferreira Sarmento and Felipe Dutra Cançado, via conference call, pursuant to Art. 14, 3rd Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws. PRESIDING BOARD : The works were presided by Mr. Fabio Rogério Zanfelice and Mr. Mauro Mitsuru Nakamura served as the secretary. AGENDA : The members of the Company's Board of Directors were gathered to examine, discuss, and deliberate on the following agenda: (i) Water Emergency - Paraná River 2021. RESOLUTIONS : After discussing the matters included in the agenda, the members of the Company's Board of Directors present deliberated, unanimously and without any reservations, on the following:

6.1. To comply, as the duty of the Company, with the determinations of the Public Power that, by a set of legal orders, with emphasis on, but not limited to, Ordinance No. 524 of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, published on June 11, 2021 and according to the Work Plan approved by IBAMA - Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources on June 11, 2021 (Meeting Memory N. 47/2021 - COHID/CGTEF/DILIC - SEI 10153563), the immediate start of testing for minimum flow rate reduction practiced at the Porto Primavera Hydroelectric Power Plant ("Porto Primavera HPP") until the flow rate of 2,700m3/s is reached, as determined by the above-mentioned regulations, until the date of July 1st, 2021, with the goal of preserving the water level of the reservoirs in the Paraná River basin region, in accordance with the material presented at the meeting, which, initialed and signed by the board, is filed at the Company's headquarters.

6.1.1. This deliberation meets the Company's premises of respecting the prevalence of the public interest, the ESG practices, the best Governance, and the current laws; as well as the set of existing normative acts and water emergency alerts already issued, which give