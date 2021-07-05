CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to the Market - Partipation in Live Event

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer, Mario Bertoncini, will participate at "Conversa Aberta", a live event organized by Genial Investimentos.

Date: July 08, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM BRT

Link: Genial Investimentos' Youtube Channel

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYSOMA4Yx1CJvrdI8epLfnA)

São Paulo, July 05, 2021.

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer