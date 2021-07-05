CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to the Market - Partipation in Live Event

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78
NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer, Mario Bertoncini, will participate at "Conversa Aberta", a live event organized by Genial Investimentos.
Date: July 08, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM BRT
Link: Genial Investimentos' Youtube Channel
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYSOMA4Yx1CJvrdI8epLfnA)
São Paulo, July 05, 2021.
Mario Bertoncini
Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 21:13:04 UTC.