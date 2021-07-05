Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

(CESP6)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Notice to the Market - Partipation in Live Event

07/05/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer, Mario Bertoncini, will participate at "Conversa Aberta", a live event organized by Genial Investimentos.

Date: July 08, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM BRT

Link: Genial Investimentos' Youtube Channel

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYSOMA4Yx1CJvrdI8epLfnA)

São Paulo, July 05, 2021.

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 21:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 032 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2021 357 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 448 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 8 387 M 1 648 M 1 650 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,84x
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,18 BRL
Average target price 33,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Antonio Bertoncini CEO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Antônio de Jesus Chief Financial Officer
Fábio Rogério Zanfelice Chairman
Iara Pasian Independent Director
Felipe Dutra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO-16.53%1 707
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.5.95%72 709
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-12.32%21 373
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.27.58%15 893
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-6.48%7 589
SCATEC ASA-30.05%4 332