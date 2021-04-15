Notice to the Market: Três Irmãos Lawsuit

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company") hereby informs shareholders and the market in general about the inclusion on the agenda for judgment by the Superior Court of Justice, in a session scheduled for April 27, 2021, the injunction presented by the Company in December 2016, in Special Appeal No. 1,643,760 / SP, which aims at the immediate payment, by the Federal Government, of the undisputed amount of R$1.7 billion (amount on the base date of June 2012), referring to the Três Irmãos indemnity.

The Company will communicate to the market the result of the judgment as soon as it occurs.

São Paulo, April 15th, 2021.

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer