Cetc Potevio Science&Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the information communication business. The Company operates business in three fields. In the communication via public network field, the Company is engaged in providing services such as communication network consulting, planning, designing, factoring, and construction contracting. In the special network communication & intelligent application field, the Company is engaged in providing special network communication products and solutions for industries such as urban rail transit system, security, public police, emergency management, and electric power, among others. In the intelligent manufacturing field, the Company is engaged in providing special printed circuit board and constant-temperature time frequency instruments for customers in the communication and other industries.