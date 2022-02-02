Cettire : H1 FY22 Appendix 4D and Financial Report

For personal use only

Company details

Name of entity Cettire Limited Reporting period For the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 Previous period For the half‑year ended 31 December 2020

Results for announcement to the market

31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Up/Down Change % Revenue from ordinary 113,706,269 40,527,503 Up 181% activities Net profit/(loss) after tax from (8,299,186) 2,302,958 Down (460)% ordinary activities attributable to members Net profit/(loss) after tax (8,299,186) 2,302,958 Down (460)% attributable to members

Dividends

No dividends were declared or paid for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: $Nil).

As set out in the Prospectus, an unfranked dividend of $3,305,000 was paid to the sole shareholder prior to the corporate re‑organisation and IPO.

Net tangible assets

Reporting period Previous period Cents Cents Net tangible assets per ordinary security 5.0 8.9

The calculation of net tangible assets per ordinary security is based on the condensed statement of financial position and the closing number of shares for 31 December 2021. The number of shares used for the 31 December 2020 comparator was 381,238,220.

Commentary on results for the period

Refer to the attached Consolidated Financial Report for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021.

Control gained or lost over entities

On 5 October 2021, Cettire Limited gained control over Cettire Limited, a UK company, for nil consideration.

Other information

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the Consolidated Financial Report for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021, which is attached.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd.