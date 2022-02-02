Cettire : H1 FY22 Appendix 4D and Financial Report
02/02/2022 | 05:39pm EST
For The Half Year Ended
Cettire Limited
Appendix 4D - Half year report
Company details
Name of entity
Cettire Limited
Reporting period
For the half‑year ended 31 December 2021
Previous period
For the half‑year ended 31 December 2020
Results for announcement to the market
31 December 2021
31 December 2020
Up/Down
Change %
Revenue from ordinary
113,706,269
40,527,503
Up
181%
activities
Net profit/(loss) after tax from
(8,299,186)
2,302,958
Down
(460)%
ordinary activities attributable
to members
Net profit/(loss) after tax
(8,299,186)
2,302,958
Down
(460)%
attributable to members
Dividends
No dividends were declared or paid for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: $Nil).
As set out in the Prospectus, an unfranked dividend of $3,305,000 was paid to the sole shareholder prior to the corporate re‑organisation and IPO.
Net tangible assets
Reporting period
Previous period
Cents
Cents
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
5.0
8.9
The calculation of net tangible assets per ordinary security is based on the condensed statement of financial position and the closing number of shares for 31 December 2021. The number of shares used for the 31 December 2020 comparator was 381,238,220.
Commentary on results for the period
Refer to the attached Consolidated Financial Report for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021.
Control gained or lost over entities
On 5 October 2021, Cettire Limited gained control over Cettire Limited, a UK company, for nil consideration.
Other information
This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report.
Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the Consolidated Financial Report for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021, which is attached.
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd.
Contents
Directors' report
Auditor's independence declaration
Condensed statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Condensed statement of financial position
Condensed statement of changes in equity
Condensed Statement of cash flows
Notes to the financial statements
Director's declaration
Independent auditor's review report to the members of Cettire Limited
Corporate directory
Directors' report
31 December 2021
31 December 2021.
Directors
The following persons were directors of Cettire Limited during the half‑year and up to the date of this report, unless
Kerry (Bob) East, Chairman and Non‑Executive Director Dean Mintz, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Rathie, Non‑Executive Director
Richard (Rick) Dennis, Non‑Executive Director
Company Secretary
personalFiona van Wyk was Company Secretary for the half‑year and up to the date of this report.
Principal activities
During the half year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of online retail sales.
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended
or declared during H1 FY22. During the half‑year ended
31 December 2020 (H1 FY21), a dividend of $3,305,000 was paid to the shareholder.
Significant changes in the state of affairs
There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Group during the financial period.
Review of operations
During the half‑year ended 31 December 2021, Cettire achieved several important milestones and delivered
• Sales revenue of $113.7 million, up 181% on the prior corresponding period ("pcp");
• Active customers growing to 208,721 (208% growth vs pcp; 82% growth vs FY21);
• 214,822 orders processed, up 221% on the pcp; and
• 46% of gross revenue from returning customers (34% in the pcp).
Financial performance
Sales revenue for the half year was $113.7 million (2020: $40.5 million), an increase of 181% on the pcp. Growth was driven primarily by growth in active customers which increased by 208% to 208,721 at period end (2021: $67,657)
Statutory gross profit increased in the half year to $24.7 million (2020: $11.3 million), predominantly driven by the growth in revenue.
Statutory net profit/(loss) after tax for the half year was $(8.3) million, (2020: $2.3 million), as the Group invested for further growth.
Events occurring after balance sheet date
The impact of the Coronavirus (COVID‑19) pandemic is ongoing and it is not practicable to estimate the potential impact, positive or negative, after the reporting date. The situation is continually developing and is dependent on measures imposed by the Australian Government and other countries, such as maintaining social distancing requirements, quarantine, travel restrictions and any economic stimulus that may be provided.
No other item, transaction or event has arisen since
31 December 2021 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect the group's operations, the results of those operations, or the group's state of affairs in future financial periods.
Rounding of amounts
The Group is of a kind referred to in Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to 'rounding‑off'. Amounts in this report have been rounded off in accordance with that Corporations Instrument to the nearest dollar.
Auditor's independence declaration
A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this director's report.
This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.
Kerry Robert (Bob) East
Chairman and Non‑Executive Director
2 February 2022
Auditor's independence declaration
Collins Square, Tower 5
727 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3008
Correspondence to:
GPO Box 4736
Melbourne Victoria 3001
T +61 3 8320 2222
F +61 3 8320 2200
Einfo.vic@au.gt.com
W www.grantthornton.com.au
Auditor's Independence Declaration
To the Directors of Cettire Limited
In accordance with the requirements of section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001, as lead auditor for the review of Cettire Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.
Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd
Chartered Accountants
A C Pitts
Partner - Audit & Assurance
Melbourne, 2 February 2022
Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd ACN 130 913 594
www.grantthornton.com.au
a subsidiary or related entity of Grant Thornton Australia Ltd ABN 41 127 556 389
