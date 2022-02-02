Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 06:52:03 pm
2.66 AUD   -11.92%
Cettire : H1 FY22 Appendix 4D and Financial Report

02/02/2022
onlyAppendix 4D and Report

For The Half Year Ended

use31 December 2021 personalFor

Cettire Limited

Appendix 4D - Half year report

Company details

Name of entity

Cettire Limited

Reporting period

For the half‑year ended 31 December 2021

Previous period

For the half‑year ended 31 December 2020

Results for announcement to the market

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

Up/Down

Change %

Revenue from ordinary

113,706,269

40,527,503

Up

181%

activities

Net profit/(loss) after tax from

(8,299,186)

2,302,958

Down

(460)%

ordinary activities attributable

to members

Net profit/(loss) after tax

(8,299,186)

2,302,958

Down

(460)%

attributable to members

Dividends

No dividends were declared or paid for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: $Nil).

As set out in the Prospectus, an unfranked dividend of $3,305,000 was paid to the sole shareholder prior to the corporate re‑organisation and IPO.

Net tangible assets

Reporting period

Previous period

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

5.0

8.9

The calculation of net tangible assets per ordinary security is based on the condensed statement of financial position and the closing number of shares for 31 December 2021. The number of shares used for the 31 December 2020 comparator was 381,238,220.

Commentary on results for the period

Refer to the attached Consolidated Financial Report for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021.

Control gained or lost over entities

On 5 October 2021, Cettire Limited gained control over Cettire Limited, a UK company, for nil consideration.

Other information

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the Consolidated Financial Report for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021, which is attached.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half‑year ended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd.

CeTTIRE | Appendix 4D and Report

Contents

  1. Directors' report
  2. Auditor's independence declaration
  3. Condensed statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
  4. Condensed statement of financial position
  5. Condensed statement of changes in equity
  6. Condensed Statement of cash flows
  7. Notes to the financial statements
  1. Director's declaration
  2. Independent auditor's review report to the members of Cettire Limited
  1. Corporate directory

1

Directors' report

31 December 2021

onlyYour directors present their report on the consolidated entity (the "Group" or "Cettire") consisting of Cettire Limited (the "Company" or 'Parent Entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half‑year ended

31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Cettire Limited during the half‑year and up to the date of this report, unless

useotherwise stated:

Kerry (Bob) East, Chairman and Non‑Executive Director Dean Mintz, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Rathie, Non‑Executive Director

Richard (Rick) Dennis, Non‑Executive Director

Company Secretary

personalFiona van Wyk was Company Secretary for the half‑year and up to the date of this report.

Principal activities

During the half year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of online retail sales.

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended

or declared during H1 FY22. During the half‑year ended

31 December 2020 (H1 FY21), a dividend of $3,305,000 was paid to the shareholder.

Significant changes in the state of affairs

There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Group during the financial period.

Review of operations

During the half‑year ended 31 December 2021, Cettire achieved several important milestones and delivered

Forstrong business results including:

• Sales revenue of $113.7 million, up 181% on the prior corresponding period ("pcp");

• Active customers growing to 208,721 (208% growth vs pcp; 82% growth vs FY21);

• 214,822 orders processed, up 221% on the pcp; and

• 46% of gross revenue from returning customers (34% in the pcp).

Financial performance

Sales revenue for the half year was $113.7 million (2020: $40.5 million), an increase of 181% on the pcp. Growth was driven primarily by growth in active customers which increased by 208% to 208,721 at period end (2021: $67,657)

Statutory gross profit increased in the half year to $24.7 million (2020: $11.3 million), predominantly driven by the growth in revenue.

Statutory net profit/(loss) after tax for the half year was $(8.3) million, (2020: $2.3 million), as the Group invested for further growth.

Events occurring after balance sheet date

The impact of the Coronavirus (COVID‑19) pandemic is ongoing and it is not practicable to estimate the potential impact, positive or negative, after the reporting date. The situation is continually developing and is dependent on measures imposed by the Australian Government and other countries, such as maintaining social distancing requirements, quarantine, travel restrictions and any economic stimulus that may be provided.

No other item, transaction or event has arisen since

31 December 2021 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect the group's operations, the results of those operations, or the group's state of affairs in future financial periods.

Rounding of amounts

The Group is of a kind referred to in Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to 'rounding‑off'. Amounts in this report have been rounded off in accordance with that Corporations Instrument to the nearest dollar.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this director's report.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

Kerry Robert (Bob) East

Chairman and Non‑Executive Director

2 February 2022

2 CeTTIRE | Appendix 4D and Report

Auditor's independence declaration

Collins Square, Tower 5

727 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3008

Correspondence to:

GPO Box 4736

Melbourne Victoria 3001

T +61 3 8320 2222

F +61 3 8320 2200

E info.vic@au.gt.com

W www.grantthornton.com.au

Auditor's Independence Declaration

To the Directors of Cettire Limited

In accordance with the requirements of section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001, as lead auditor for the review of Cettire Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

Chartered Accountants

A C Pitts

Partner - Audit & Assurance

Melbourne, 2 February 2022

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd ACN 130 913 594

www.grantthornton.com.au

a subsidiary or related entity of Grant Thornton Australia Ltd ABN 41 127 556 389

'Grant Thornton' refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton Australia Ltd is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. In the Australian context only, the use of the term 'Grant Thornton' may refer to Grant Thornton Australia Limited ABN 41 127 556 389 and its Australian subsidiaries and related entities. GTIL is not an Australian related entity to Grant Thornton Australia Limited.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cettire Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
