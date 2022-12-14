Advanced search
    CEVA   US1572101053

CEVA, INC.

(CEVA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
28.59 USD   +2.73%
07:01aCEVA, Inc. to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
12/13CEVA NeuPro-M Edge AI Processor Architecture Recognized at EE Awards Asia 2022
PR
12/12Ceva Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CEVA, Inc. to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

12/14/2022 | 07:01am EST
ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced that CEVA management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10th and 11th, 2023 in New York. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative.

CEVA's presentation from the conference will be webcast live at 8:00am Eastern on January 10th. Please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/ceva/2226739 to register to. The presentation will also be available via webcast replay at the same link.

Please visit investors.ceva-dsp.com for more information on upcoming investor events CEVA is scheduled to attend.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry. 

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceva-inc-to-present-at-the-25th-annual-needham-growth-conference-301702573.html

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
