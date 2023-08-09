CEVA, Inc. Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call - Prepared Remarks:: August 9, 2023 CEVA, INC. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Prepared Remarks of Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer and Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer August 9, 2023 8:30 A.M. Eastern Richard Good morning everyone and welcome to CEVA's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer, and Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA. Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Before handing over to Amir, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding market trends and dynamics, including anticipated recovery in semiconductor startup funding and opportunities for Wi-Fi and Generative AI, our market position, strategy and growth drivers, demand for and benefits of our technologies, and expectations and financial guidance regarding future performance, including expected recovery in revenues and guidance for the third quarter of and full year 2023. For information on the factors that could cause a difference in our results, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of CEVA's technologies and products incorporating CEVA's technologies to achieve market acceptance; CEVA's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; CEVA's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; CEVA's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets. CEVA 1 sf-5609303

Amir Thank you, Richard. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today. Our second quarter results reflect a dynamic environment, brought about by challenging macroeconomic conditions that has led to a slower than expected recovery in some regions. On the other hand, we also saw a resumption in chip demand following a few quarters of inventory correction. Our licensing business experienced a slowdown in the quarter, which I will explain momentarily. On royalties, we saw our royalty revenues recover to grow 17% sequentially, and we anticipate this recovery can continue in the coming quarters. In licensing, our revenue came in below our expectations. The primary reason for this relates to semiconductor startups, a customer base that is an important contributor to any IP licensing business. Semiconductor startups rely on venture capital funding to underpin their businesses. Funding from VCs for semi startups slowed down towards the end of 2022, and global VC funding for the first quarter of 2023 fell 53% year-over-year. Consequentially, some of the deals with startups we anticipated closing in the quarter did not come through as planned, and the resulting shortfall in licensing revenues was unexpected. However, we are already seeing funding of startups in the semiconductor ecosystem picking up again and anticipate licensing to these companies will recover in the coming quarters. We also saw mixed results in our design services activities in the quarter, where the overall defense industry is moving slower than expected to 2 sf-5609303

CEVA, Inc. Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call - Prepared Remarks:: August 9, 2023 conclude new investments, and funding there takes more time. As a result, some projects in our sales pipeline are taking longer to get funded. Looking at the licensing business concluded in the quarter in more detail, we signed 17 new licensing and NRE agreements, with noteworthy interest in our wireless communications offerings, encompassing 5G, cellular IoT, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and UWB. All of these technologies continue to be in demand with deals signed in each of these areas. We signed 3 Wi-Fi 6 deals for combo chips, where we also license our Bluetooth technology. One of these deals was with a strategic customer, a leading supplier of connectivity chips into IoT devices spanning consumer, industrial and the smart home. This latest deal with this customer is a multi-use agreement, as they look to expand their Wi-Fi 6 business on the back of their highly successful Wi-Fi 4 business, where they have shipped more than 300 million CEVA-poweredWi-Fi chips to date. As we have discussed previously, the average royalty per unit we get for Wi-Fi 6 is higher than the previous generations of Wi-Fi. Having an established customer and leader in this space migrate to Wi-Fi 6 presents another potentially strong contributor to our Wi-Fi royalty streams in the coming years. Other deals of note in the quarter include four new agreements for automotive - two for our UWB technology for digital keys and in-cabin radar applications and two for our AI compiler technology that creates fully-optimized runtime software for our SensPro processors and NeuPro-M NPUs. Our product offerings are very well aligned with the automotive industry's push towards electrification and ever more powerful safety systems. We have many touch points already in the car, including our vision/AI processors for ADAS, sensor fusion DSPs for drive train and battery management systems, and UWB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G and V2X for safety, infotainment, communications and connectivity. Our inherently low-power solutions are an excellent fit for automotive, and while it can take quite a number of years before our automotive design wins show up in production vehicles, we are very excited about design wins we have secured to date and the potential royalty streams that we can generate from this highly lucrative market. Finally, we signed two new agreements in the cellular IoT space, one for our NB-IoT technology and another for targeting 5G RedCap. 3 sf-5609303

CEVA, Inc. Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call - Prepared Remarks:: August 9, 2023 Now to royalties. After a weak first quarter, we saw a good recovery in the second quarter, driven by smartphones targeting emerging markets and restocking for consumer and industrial IoT products following the inventory correction. Royalties for the quarter reached $9.4 million up 17% sequentially. We saw CEVA-powered chip volumes increase sequentially across the broad spectrum of markets we address, and a notable recovery in smartphones, PCs and 5G base stations in particular. On the last earnings call, we explained there was a significant inventory correction taking place, particularly in the smartphone and consumer IoT spaces, where we have meaningful exposure. Following conversations with our customers and other companies in the supply chain, we believe that this inventory has been worked through for the most part and our royalties reflect a resumption in demand to refill the channels. We reiterate our belief that the first quarter was the bottom for our royalty business and we anticipate continued recovery for our royalty business through the remainder of the year. Now, I would like to switch to discuss a new strategic market TAM expansion opportunity that we're addressing with our products targeting AI, from the cloud to the edge. Earlier this week we announced our latest Neural Processors targeting Generative AI applications. Generative AI is creating a lot of headlines recently, dominating the AI narrative thanks to ChatGPT and other Generative Pre-trained Transformers or GPT models. In general, AI is divided into training, including deep learning and machine learning, and inference, including computer vision, co- piloting, photonics (fast optical networking) and more. CEVA has addressed inference applications with our SensPro and NeuPro product line for a number of years and has been successful in helping our customers deploy AI across multiple end markets and devices including industrial, automotive and consumer. Generative AI takes the AI experience to the next level. Transformer-based models have led to significant breakthroughs in several forms of generative AI. They are key in both increasingly powerful text-to-image models, such as DALL-E or stable diffusion, and language and instruction- following models, such as ChatGPT or Stanford's Alpaca. Today, such networks are typically executed on GPU-based compute infrastructure in the cloud, because of their massive model sizes and high memory and bandwidth requirements. However, as transformer-based networks mature and become increasingly popular, there is an opportunity 4 sf-5609303