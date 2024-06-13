EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

13.06.2024

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2024

Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2024

Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html#main-body



