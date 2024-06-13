EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2024
Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2024
Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html#main-body
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
1924015 13.06.2024 CET/CEST