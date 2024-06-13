EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.06.2024 / 08:52 CET/CEST
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2024
Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2024
Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html#main-body

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
