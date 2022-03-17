DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CEWE: Personal change



17.03.2022 / 20:06

CEWE: Personal change

Oldenburg, 17. March 2022. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, Dr. Rolf Hollander announced that the Board of Trustees, due to differing opinions on corporate management, with a majority decision, has accepted the Management Board contract of the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Christian Friege will not extend beyond December 31, 2022. As a personally liable partner, the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung manages the business of the listed CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. The board of trustees decides on the composition of the board of directors. Dr. Friege has offered to ensure continuity in leadership and enable a smooth handover. The decision on the successor has not yet been made.

CEWE can report a pleasingly positive development after successfully completing the transformation from a classic analogue photo lab business to a digital photo service provider and well-known brand company. Brand awareness, turnover and earnings as well as dividend distributions have been continuously increased. CEWE has achieved the leading position in European photofinishing with its corporate brand and a series of company acquisitions. The CEWE PHOTOBOOK is by far the most popular photo book on the continent. Saxoprint, an important provider of commercial online printing, is part of the corporate group. Despite some adversities, it was possible to expand the market position and the economic result even during the pandemic.

Dr. Rolf Hollander, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Foundation, emphasises: "The Board of Trustees would like to thank the entire seven-member Board of Management for its successful management work in recent years. CEWE is well positioned and has achieved an excellent market position - the solid, promising basis for the economic future of our company."



