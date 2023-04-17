CEWE Stiftung : Annual financial report 2022

197 The CEWE Group - structure and executive bodies
CEWE ANNUAL REPORT 2022
First of all, allow me to wish you a warm welcome, for my first time as CEWE's Chairwoman of the Board of Management. I only took up this position on March 1, 2023, which means that writing these lines is one of my first "official duties".
2022 was another strong year for your company
I am delighted to be able to report the second-highest profit for the year in the compa- ny's history. After the extraordinarily good record year 2020, which was a reflection of the lockdowns, in 2021 we were at any rate able to report what was then our second-best ever result. We have now surpassed this in 2022, with an EBIT figure of 75.6 million euros.
End of the pandemic offered opportunities for CEWE
The final months of the pandemic and the related lockdowns were challenging for CEWE. In Photofinishing, many customers had more or less exhausted their stock of images, i. e. they had ordered their desired photo products featuring the images they had available. Due to the travel restrictions, not many new photos were taken. The end of the pandemic in 2022 offered the opportunity for a turn for the better.
CEWE acted on this opportunity …
CEWE acted on this opportunity, with outstanding results. I am delighted that I, as a newcomer, am able to report this news in such an unabashedly positive light. In Photo finishing - and in our related photo retail business - opportunities arose as people got
Yvonne Rostock
CEO
The Board of Management
LETTER TO THE
SHAREHOLDERSback in the habit of travelling and thus taking photos. We successfully acted on these Fourteenth consecutive dividend planned
opportunities and transformed them into good business for CEWE. The high level of innovation momentum, the consistent quality of CEWE's products, our consumer- oriented brand communication activities and the first-class commitment and outstanding cooperation on the part of all of CEWE's employees were the key factors shaping our success.
… while successfully tackling the inflation problem with the
This strong profit for the year also offers the opportunity to again increase our dividend for the year. The Supervisory Board and the Board of Management will therefore propose to the general meeting on June 7, 2023 that the company's dividend be increased for the 14th consecutive occasion, to 2.45 euros per share. We will thus be one of the most consistent dividend payers in the German market. Your company is proud of that. We aim to maintain this status.
prudent approach that is typical of CEWE
Following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February/March 2022, inflation - which had long been discussed as a theoretical possibility - was suddenly all too real. CEWE responded to this with its usual strong cost awareness, which is now even stronger. At the same time, though, inflation was also priced into consumer prices, while acting prudently. The upshot is that CEWE is successfully coping with this difficult situation - which partly reflects the pricing strength of the genuine branded-product company that CEWE now is.
Thanks!
Dear shareholders, I would now like to wish you a pleasant read of our annual report, which I hope you will find both relaxing and stimulating. Relaxing, because it shows that the company has once again developed strongly. Stimulating, because the company aims to provide you with insights which go beyond the norm.
I hope for all of us that we have now genuinely put the pandemic behind us and that peace will be re-established. Enjoy the spring with the many fantastic opportunities for photos which it offers. If you would like to use them to design a great photo product … you know where to find us.
I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks to the entire CEWE team for this strong On behalf of CEWE's Board of Management performance in the market and for their dedicated work behind the scenes. During the
difficult years of the pandemic, everyone at CEWE enabled the company to take things to a new level, including from the point of view of earnings. I am proud to be part of this team and look forward to us jointly taking CEWE to new heights. I personally see a great deal of further potential.
