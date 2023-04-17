CEWE Stiftung : Annual financial report 2022

First of all, allow me to wish you a warm welcome, for my first time as CEWE's Chairwoman of the Board of Management. I only took up this position on March 1, 2023, which means that writing these lines is one of my first "official duties".

2022 was another strong year for your company

I am delighted to be able to report the second-highest profit for the year in the compa- ny's history. After the extraordinarily good record year 2020, which was a reflection of the lockdowns, in 2021 we were at any rate able to report what was then our second-best ever result. We have now surpassed this in 2022, with an EBIT figure of 75.6 million euros.

End of the pandemic offered opportunities for CEWE

The final months of the pandemic and the related lockdowns were challenging for CEWE. In Photofinishing, many customers had more or less exhausted their stock of images, i. e. they had ordered their desired photo products featuring the images they had available. Due to the travel restrictions, not many new photos were taken. The end of the pandemic in 2022 offered the opportunity for a turn for the better.

CEWE acted on this opportunity …

CEWE acted on this opportunity, with outstanding results. I am delighted that I, as a newcomer, am able to report this news in such an unabashedly positive light. In Photo­ finishing - and in our related photo retail business - opportunities arose as people got

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS