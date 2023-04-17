Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWC   DE0005403901

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
  Report
2023-04-17
97.90 EUR   -0.91%
CEWE Stiftung : Annual financial report 2022

04/17/2023 | 10:18am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT

2022

CEWE at a Glance

To the Shareholders

Combined Management Report

Remuneration

Financial Statements

Further Information

CEWE ANNUAL REPORT 2022

0 CEWE AT A GLANCE

1 Letter to the shareholders

4 The CEWE Group

5 Presence in Europe  6 Overview of brands

 7 Key indicators CEWE Group 2022  8 Results 2022

 9 Development of financial indicators 2022

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

1

12

Review of 2022 / Outlook for 2023

38

Interview

43

CEWE share

46

Report of the Supervisory Board

COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT

56

Basic information on the Group

62

Economic report

72

Events after the balance sheet date

73

Forecast, opportunities and risk report

2

79

Internal control and risk management system

82

Acquisition-related disclosures

85

Annual financial statements of

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

87

Reports on the company's management

98

Description of key indicators

3REMUNERATION

  1. Remuneration system
  1. Remuneration report

4CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Consolidated profit and loss account
  2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
  3. Consolidated balance sheet
  1. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  2. Consolidated cash flow statement
  3. Segment reporting by business unit
  4. Notes
  1. Responsibility statement
  2. Independent auditor's report

197 The CEWE Group - structure and executive bodies

5FURTHER INFORMATION

199 Non-financial statement

  1. Financial statements of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
  1. Multi-yearoverview
  1. Production plants and distribution offices
  1. Financial calendar
  2. Imprint

NAVIGATION

  Page reference   

  Reference to external documents

CEWE at a Glance

To the Shareholders

Combined Management Report

Remuneration

Financial Statements

Further Information

Letter to the shareholders

CEWE ANNUAL REPORT 2022

First of all, allow me to wish you a warm welcome, for my first time as CEWE's Chairwoman of the Board of Management. I only took up this position on March 1, 2023, which means that writing these lines is one of my first "official duties".

2022 was another strong year for your company

I am delighted to be able to report the second-highest profit for the year in the compa- ny's history. After the extraordinarily good record year 2020, which was a reflection of the lockdowns, in 2021 we were at any rate able to report what was then our second-best ever result. We have now surpassed this in 2022, with an EBIT figure of 75.6 million euros.

End of the pandemic offered opportunities for CEWE

The final months of the pandemic and the related lockdowns were challenging for CEWE. In Photofinishing, many customers had more or less exhausted their stock of images, i. e. they had ordered their desired photo products featuring the images they had available. Due to the travel restrictions, not many new photos were taken. The end of the pandemic in 2022 offered the opportunity for a turn for the better.

CEWE acted on this opportunity …

CEWE acted on this opportunity, with outstanding results. I am delighted that I, as a newcomer, am able to report this news in such an unabashedly positive light. In Photo­ finishing - and in our related photo retail business - opportunities arose as people got

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Yvonne Rostock

CEO

1

CEWE ANNUAL REPORT 2022

CEWE at a Glance

To the Shareholders

Combined Management Report

Remuneration

Financial Statements

Further Information

The Board of Management

THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

From left to right:

Carsten Heitkamp, Thomas Mehls, Dr Reiner Fageth, Yvonne Rostock,

Patrick Berkhouwer, Christina Sontheim-Leven, Dr Olaf Holzkämper

2

CEWE ANNUAL REPORT 2022

CEWE at a Glance

To the Shareholders

Combined Management Report

Remuneration

Financial Statements

Further Information

Letter to the shareholders

LETTER TO THE

SHAREHOLDERSback in the habit of travelling and thus taking photos. We successfully acted on these Fourteenth consecutive dividend planned

opportunities and transformed them into good business for CEWE. The high level of innovation momentum, the consistent quality of CEWE's products, our consumer-­ oriented brand communication activities and the first-class commitment and outstanding cooperation on the part of all of CEWE's employees were the key factors shaping our success.

… while successfully tackling the inflation problem with the

This strong profit for the year also offers the opportunity to again increase our dividend for the year. The Supervisory Board and the Board of Management will therefore propose to the general meeting on June 7, 2023 that the company's dividend be increased for the 14th consecutive occasion, to 2.45 euros per share. We will thus be one of the most consistent dividend payers in the German market. Your company is proud of that. We aim to maintain this status.

prudent approach that is typical of CEWE

Following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February/March 2022, inflation - which had long been discussed as a theoretical possibility - was suddenly all too real. CEWE responded to this with its usual strong cost awareness, which is now even stronger. At the same time, though, inflation was also priced into consumer prices, while acting prudently. The upshot is that CEWE is successfully coping with this difficult situation - which partly reflects the pricing strength of the genuine branded-­product company that CEWE now is.

Thanks!

Dear shareholders, I would now like to wish you a pleasant read of our annual report, which I hope you will find both relaxing and stimulating. Relaxing, because it shows that the company has once again developed strongly. Stimulating, because the company aims to provide you with insights which go beyond the norm.

I hope for all of us that we have now genuinely put the pandemic behind us and that peace will be re-established. Enjoy the spring with the many fantastic opportunities for photos which it offers. If you would like to use them to design a great photo product … you know where to find us.

I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks to the entire CEWE team for this strong On behalf of CEWE's Board of Management performance in the market and for their dedicated work behind the scenes. During the

difficult years of the pandemic, everyone at CEWE enabled the company to take things to a new level, including from the point of view of earnings. I am proud to be part of this team and look forward to us jointly taking CEWE to new heights. I personally see a great deal of further potential.

Yvonne Rostock

3

