EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



01.01.2023 / 09:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dr. Hollander leaves CEWE: reappointment is void

Management Board has had the conformity with the company statutes of the vote on Dr. Rolf Hollander's membership of the Board of Trustees for a further four years examined

Appointment is void according to two independent legal opinions, thus Dr. Hollander's term of office at CEWE ended on 31.12.2022

The Management Board informs the competent state foundation supervisory authority and asks it to ensure that the Board of Trustees is properly reappointed in order to remain able to act

Unity at CEWE could be restored through a new start in the Board of Trustees and start of the new CEO, Ms. Yvonne Rostock in 2023

Oldenburg, 1 January 2023. The Management Board of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung announces that the vote on Dr. Rolf Hollander's membership of the Board of Trustees for a further four years and on his function as Chairman of the Board of Trustees did not reach the majority required in accordance with the statutes. Already at the end of November, the Board had announced that it had doubts about the conformity of this vote with the company statutes and that it was obliged to have the vote legally reviewed. Two legal opinions have now independently come to the clear and unquestionable conclusion that the required majority in the Board of Trustees was not reached. The re-election of Dr. Rolf Hollander to the Board of Trustees is therefore null and void.

As a result, Dr. Rolf Hollander is from January 1st 2023 no longer a member of the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and consequently no longer its Chairman. The Management Board of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung is therefore obliged to inform the competent state foundation authority of the Office for Regional Development Weser-Ems. The Board of Management asks this authority to ensure that the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung is again properly staffed and thus remains capable of acting.

In an internal communication to the company staff, the Management Board regrets that Dr. Hollander's leaving is taking place under such circumstances after more than 30 years of service to CEWE: "Dr. Rolf Hollander has played a decisive role in shaping the digitalization of CEWE and has shaped our company into a model company for our industry. We are grateful to him for this. Nevertheless, the Management Board has the obligation to enforce the rules – be it company statutes or the law – at CEWE. We are fulfilling this duty." At the same time, the Management Board hopes that this new start in terms of personnel on the Board of Trustees, in combination with the start of Ms. Yvonne Rostock as the new CEO on March 1st 2023, will provide the opportunity to restore unity between the boards at CEWE.

As general partner, the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung manages the business of the listed CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations)

Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 552, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421, Email: IR@cewe.de

Internet: cewe.de , pixum.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,

saxoprint.de, viaprinto.de , laser-line.de

