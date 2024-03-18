EQS-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

CEWE plans fifteenth dividend increase in a row

Oldenburg, 18 March 2024. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2023 financial year, to raise the dividend to 2.60 euros per eligible share (dividend for the 2022 financial year: 2.45 euros).

CEWE has concluded the business year 2023 with a strong result: According to preliminary calculations, reported Group turnover increases by 47.5 million euros to 780.2 million euros (turnover 2022: 732.7 million euros), reported Group EBIT rises to 83.9 million euros (EBIT 2022: 75.6 million euros).

The proposal for the appropriation of net income is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for resolution on the appropriation of net income after adoption of the audited annual financial statements. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 19 March 2024 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2024, the dividend now proposed at 2.60 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.6% based on the year-end share price 2023 of 101.20 euros. This is the fifteenth dividend increase in a row and marks a new high. CEWE thus further strengthens its position among the top 3 of the 644 listed German companies that have continuously increased their dividends over so many years.

CEWE will be presenting the complete, audited annual financial statements at the Annual Press and Analysts' Conference on March 22, 2024.

Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA