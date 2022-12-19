CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Dr. Christian Friege leaves CEWE

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Christian Friege leaves CEWE

Oldenburg, 19 December 2022. The Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, the general partner of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), reports:

Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, is leaving the company at the end of the year at his own request and in agreement with the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and the beneficiary Mr. Alexander Neumüller. Dr. Friege will be taking on a new professional challenge. He will not, as originally planned, be appointed to the Board of Management by the beneficiary Mr. Alexander Neumüller.

Dr. Friege has been a member of the Executive Board since January 1, 2016 and has been its Chairman since July 1, 2017. During this time, important acquisitions were made with WhiteWall and Cheerz, among others, and fundamental innovations, such as the use of artificial intelligence, were introduced. Turnover and earnings increased significantly, and the company's dividend grew steadily each year. For 2022, the company most recently confirmed a positive outlook when it presented its Q3 figures.

"I have enjoyed leading the company with great commitment over the years. I would like to thank all my colleagues at CEWE for the outstandingly good cooperation over the past years," says Dr. Friege.

"We thank Dr. Christian Friege for his commitment and the work he has done. CEWE has developed very solidly under his leadership. We wish Dr. Friege all the best for his future career," says Dr. Rolf Hollander, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Ms. Yvonne Rostock will take over as Chairman of the Board of Management of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung and thus of the CEWE Group on March 1, 2023. During the two-month transition period, the members of the Board of Management will jointly manage the company.



