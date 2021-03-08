CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back - 13th Interim Report



Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 8 March 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 3 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 1 March 2021 up to and including 5 March 2021 a total of 462 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] 03.03.2021 100 112.0000 04.03.2021 200 111.7000 05.03.2021 162 111.6938

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 3 March 2020 up to and including 5 March 2021 therefore amounts to 30,353 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de