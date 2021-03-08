Log in
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03/08/2021 | 02:45am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buy-back - 13th Interim Report
08.03.2021 / 08:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
Share buy-back - 13th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 8 March 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 3 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 1 March 2021 up to and including 5 March 2021 a total of 462 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price
[euros]
03.03.2021 100 112.0000
04.03.2021 200 111.7000
05.03.2021 162 111.6938
 

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 3 March 2020 up to and including 5 March 2021 therefore amounts to 30,353 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
email: IR@cewe.de


08.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1173738  08.03.2021 

© EQS 2021
