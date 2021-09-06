Log in
    CWC   DE0005403901

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/06 09:31:22 am
127.1 EUR   +0.39%
09:07aCEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/31CEWE STIFTUNG : To Launch $24 Million Share Buyback
MT
08/30DGAP-ADHOC : CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
DJ
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

09/06/2021 | 09:07am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-06 / 15:05 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release of a capital market information CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Oldenburg, 6 September 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 30 August 2021 up to and including 3 September 2021 a total of 800 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back: 

Date          Shares bought back [units]  Average price Volume 
                                          [euros]       [euros] 
30.08.2021    -                           -             - 
31.08.2021    -                           -             - 
01.09.2021    200                         127.90000     25,580.00 
02.09.2021    300                         127.80000     38,340.00 
03.09.2021    300                         127.06667     38,120.00

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 3 September 2021 therefore amounts to 800 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations) email: IR@cewe.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA 
              Meerweg 30-32 
              26133 Oldenburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.cewe.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231484 2021-09-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231484&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

