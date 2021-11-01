Log in
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

11/01/2021 | 10:14am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buy-back - 9th Interim Report CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information 2021-11-01 / 15:13 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release of a capital market information CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Share buy-back - 9th Interim Report Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Oldenburg, 1 November 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 25 October 2021 up to and including 29 October 2021 a total of 4,449 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back: 

Date          Shares bought back [units]  Average price Volume 
                                          [euros]       [euros] 
25.10.2021    851                         120.03807     102,152.40 
26.10.2021    500                         120.60000     60,300.00 
27.10.2021    949                         120.38967     114,249.80 
28.10.2021    1.315                       119.15209     156,685.00 
29.10.2021    834                         119.95012     100,038.40

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 29 October 2021 therefore amounts to 42,949 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations) email: IR@cewe.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA 
              Meerweg 30-32 
              26133 Oldenburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.cewe.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1245166 2021-11-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245166&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2021 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 747 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2021 53,5 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net cash 2021 87,7 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 866 M 1 001 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 680
Free-Float 70,1%
