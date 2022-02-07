CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Oldenburg, 7 February 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.
In the period from 31 January 2022 up to and including 4 February 2022 a total of 11,826 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:
Date
Shares bought back [units]
Average price
[euros]
Volume
[euros]
31.01.2022
2,216
108.43773
240,298.00
01.02.2022
2,310
110.14026
254,424.00
02.02.2022
2,400
111.21417
266,914.00
03.02.2022
2,400
111.41417
267,394.00
04.02.2022
2,500
109.32000
273,300.00
The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 4 February 2022 therefore amounts to 89,200 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
email: IR@cewe.de
