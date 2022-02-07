CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back - 23rd Interim Report



Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 7 February 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 31 January 2022 up to and including 4 February 2022 a total of 11,826 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] Volume

[euros] 31.01.2022 2,216 108.43773 240,298.00 01.02.2022 2,310 110.14026 254,424.00 02.02.2022 2,400 111.21417 266,914.00 03.02.2022 2,400 111.41417 267,394.00 04.02.2022 2,500 109.32000 273,300.00

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 4 February 2022 therefore amounts to 89,200 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

