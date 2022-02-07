Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWC   DE0005403901

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/07 06:36:38 am
108.2 EUR   +1.31%
06:21aCEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/03CEWE : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/03CEWE : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02/07/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buy-back - 23rd Interim Report
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 / 12:19
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
Share buy-back - 23rd Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 7 February 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 31 January 2022 up to and including 4 February 2022 a total of 11,826 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price
[euros]		 Volume
[euros]
31.01.2022 2,216 108.43773 240,298.00
01.02.2022 2,310 110.14026 254,424.00
02.02.2022 2,400 111.21417 266,914.00
03.02.2022 2,400 111.41417 267,394.00
04.02.2022 2,500 109.32000 273,300.00
 

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 4 February 2022 therefore amounts to 89,200 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
email: IR@cewe.de


07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1277504  07.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277504&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
06:21aCEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/03CEWE : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/03CEWE : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/03CEWE also with strong results in 2021
EQ
01/31CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/24CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/24CEWE : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
01/17CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/14CEWE : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/10CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 711 M 814 M 814 M
Net income 2021 48,9 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net cash 2021 47,5 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 762 M 871 M 871 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float -
Chart CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 106,80 €
Average target price 142,42 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Friege Chairman-Management Board
Olaf Holzkämper Head-Finance & Controlling
Otto Korte Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reiner Fageth Head-Technology, Research & Development
Frank Zweigle Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA-16.82%871
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-16.97%1 630
TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD.0.19%1 493
TUNGKONG INC.0.00%715
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-12.85%114
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.1.94%74