CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back - 30th Interim Report



Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 28 March 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 21 March 2022 up to and including 25 March 2022 a total of 14,800 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] Volume

[euros] 21.03.2022 2,900 99.27931 287,910.00 22.03.2022 3,000 99.12140 297,364.20 23.03.2022 2,900 98.64828 286,080.00 24.03.2022 3,000 97.36280 292,088.40 25.03.2022 3,000 98.76667 296,300.00

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 25 March 2022 therefore amounts to 179,300 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de