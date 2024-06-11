Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the photo processing services. The Company provides photofinishing and online print services. Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA supplies both the over-the-counter trade and the Internet trade with photos and digital products. The Companyâs activities are divided into three segments. The Photofinishing unit produces and sells photo products. The Proprietary Retail unit trades photo hardware and photo products to end consumers through various brands, such as Fotojoker, Fotolab and Japan Photo, among others. The Online Printing unit operates though online printing portals, such as www.cewe-print.de and others. In addition, the Company sells its own products and photographic hardware, such as cameras. It owns production plants in Poland, Germany and France, among others, as well as distribution branches in Norway, Sweden and Belgium, among others.

Sector Commercial Printing Services