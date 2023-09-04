Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back – 10th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 4 September 2023. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 28 June 2023. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 28 August 2023 up to and including 1 September 2023 a total of 2,350 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] Volume

[euros] 28.08.2023 600 88.60000 53,160.00 29.08.2023 8 90.25000 722.00 30.08.2023 592 91.30000 54,049.60 31.08.2023 580 90.70483 52,608.80 01.09.2023 570 90.40000 51,528.00

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 28 June 2023 up to and including 1 September 2023 therefore amounts to 34,350 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de