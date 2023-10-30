EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buy-back – 18th interim report

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



30.10.2023 / 12:28 CET/CEST

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back – 18th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 30 October 2023. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 28 June 2023. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 23 October 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023 a total of 4,300 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] Volume

[euros] 23.10.2023 825 85.20000 70,290.00 24.10.2023 875 87.00503 76,129.40 25.10.2023 850 87.10000 74,035.00 26.10.2023 850 88.40000 75,140.00 27.10.2023 900 86.70000 78,030.00

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 28 June 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023 therefore amounts to 63,850 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de