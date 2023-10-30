EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Share buy-back – 18th interim report
Release of a capital market information
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
Share buy-back – 18th Interim Report
Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Oldenburg, 30 October 2023. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 28 June 2023. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.
In the period from 23 October 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023 a total of 4,300 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:
The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 28 June 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023 therefore amounts to 63,850 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
30.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1760577 30.10.2023 CET/CEST