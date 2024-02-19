EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Share buy-back – 34th interim report
Release of a capital market information
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
Share buy-back – 34th Interim Report
Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Oldenburg, 19 February 2024. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 28 June 2023. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.
In the period from 12 February 2024 up to and including 16 February 2024 a total of 2,590 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:
The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 28 June 2023 up to and including 16 February 2024 therefore amounts to 117,440 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
