OLDENBURG (dpa-AFX) - Photo services provider Cewe has retained its Chief Financial Officer Olaf Holzkämper for another year. The responsible board of trustees of the Neumüller Cewe Color Foundation has also extended all other executive board contracts expiring this year, the SDax company announced on Tuesday. These include Patrick Berkhouwer, responsible for international operations and expansion, Carsten Heitkamp, board member for production, purchasing and logistics, and Thomas Mehls, who is responsible for marketing and sustainability, among other things. A company spokesman did not want to comment on the exact extension of Holzkämpfer's contract.

In the past, there had been differences of opinion between the Board of Trustees and the company's Executive Board. Since this year, Yvonne Rostock has been responsible for the business of the Cewe Foundation, while Helmut Hartig is now Chairman of the Board of Trustees./jcf/ngu