Conference call: Results Q1/2023

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of CEWE. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
All numbers are calculated as exactly as possible and rounded for the presentation. Due to this, rounding differences might occur.
Yvonne Rostock
Dr. Olaf Holzkämper
CEO
CFO
Agenda
(1)
Corporate Development by Business Segments
(2)
Group Results
(3)
Financial Details
(4)
Outlook
(5)
Q&A-Session
Strong start to the year for CEWE in Q1: 2023 targets confirmed
in Euro millions
Group-Turnover
+13.5%
Group-EBIT
+ 3.0 Euro millions
Strongest Q1 turnover in the company's history:Group turnoverincreases significantly by 13.5% to 157.7 million euros (Q1 2022: 138.9 million euros). Group EBIT increases by 3.0 million euros and reaches a strong 5.1 million euros (Q1 2022: 2.1 million euros).
