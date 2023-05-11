Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWC   DE0005403901

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:09:33 2023-05-11 am EDT
95.05 EUR   +0.80%
07:04aConference Call : Results Q1/2023
PU
04:27aCEWE : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:57aCewe makes gains at the start of the year
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conference call: Results Q1/2023

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results Q1 2023

2023

Analyst Conference Call

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

May 11, 2023

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of CEWE. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

All numbers are calculated as exactly as possible and rounded for the presentation. Due to this, rounding differences might occur.

2

Yvonne Rostock

Dr. Olaf Holzkämper

CEO

CFO

Agenda

(1)

Corporate Development by Business Segments

(2)

Group Results

(3)

Financial Details

(4)

Outlook

(5)

Q&A-Session

Strong start to the year for CEWE in Q1: 2023 targets confirmed

in Euro millions

Group-Turnover

+13.5%

Group-EBIT

+ 3.0 Euro millions

  • Strongest Q1 turnover in the company's history: Group turnover increases significantly by 13.5% to 157.7 million euros (Q1 2022: 138.9 million euros). Group EBIT increases by 3.0 million euros and reaches a strong 5.1 million euros (Q1 2022: 2.1 million euros).

157.7

138.9

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

5.1

Turnover in the Photofinishing business

segment increases by 12.0% to 126.1 million

euros, EBIT rises to 5.2 million euros.

Commercial Online-Printcontinues to grow

2.1

significantly, achieving a turnover increase of

26.6% to 22.6 million euros. EBIT improves to

0.4 million euros.

Hardware Retail continues to perform well, with

turnover up 3.3% to 6.7 million euros and

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

improved EBIT of -0.2 million euros.

The targets for 2023 are reaffirmed.

5

Disclaimer

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
07:04aConference Call : Results Q1/2023
PU
04:27aCEWE : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:57aCewe makes gains at the start of the year
DP
02:48aCEWE : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:15aCewe Stiftung : Q1 statement / Q1 financial report 2023
PU
01:05aCEWE starts the 2023 business year with a strong Q1
EQ
01:01aCEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
05/08Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung elects new Chairman
EQ
04/25Dd : CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Jörg Waskönig, buy
EQ
04/20Cewe Stiftung & Co. Kgaa : The vacant position on the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller C..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 762 M 836 M 836 M
Net income 2023 52,0 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net cash 2023 57,8 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 2,72%
Capitalization 667 M 733 M 733 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 920
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 94,30 €
Average target price 118,00 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yvonne Rostock Chairman-Management Board
Olaf Holzkämper Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Zweigle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reiner Fageth Head-Technology, Research & Development
Christiane Hipp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA6.31%733
TOPPAN INC.47.03%6 968
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.48.49%6 916
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.0.55%1 524
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.2.56%1 172
CIMPRESS PLC60.30%1 172
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer