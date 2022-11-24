Advanced search
    CWC   DE0005403901

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:23 2022-11-24 pm EST
93.95 EUR   +0.16%
DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Christina Sontheim-Leven, buy

11/24/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2022 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Sontheim-Leven

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
88.70 EUR 4435.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
88.7000 EUR 4435.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


24.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79565  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
