DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Christina Sontheim-Leven, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.11.2022 / 19:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christina Last name(s): Sontheim-Leven

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005403901

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 92.70 EUR 4635.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 92.7000 EUR 4635.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Quotrix MIC: XQTX

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

24.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

