Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Holzkämper

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
105.00 EUR 5145.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
105.0000 EUR 5145.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
