HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has upgraded Cewe from "hold" to "buy" after recent underperformance and raised its target price from

from "Hold" to "Buy" and raised the price target from 105 to 125 euros. The photo service provider is an earnings pearl with an acceptable share price, argued analyst Christian Salis in a study available on Thursday for his buy recommendation. Apparently, the company is holding up well against the inflationary headwinds. The analyst sees room for improvement for this year's business targets./tih/mf

Publication of the original study: 05.07.2023 / 21:03 / CEST

First disclosure of the original study: 06.07.2023 / 08:05 / CEST

