HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has raised the target price for Cewe from 125 to 132 euros and left the rating at "Buy". The excellent start to the year of the photo service provider suggests market share gains, analyst Christian Salis wrote in a study published on Monday. The valuation still appears attractive./ajx/bek

Publication of the original study: 27.05.2024 / 08:01 / CEST

First publication of the original study: 27.05.2024 / 08:11 / CEST

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------